Nikita Kucherov Takes Home Second Art Ross Trophy

Nikita Kucherov captures the Art Ross Trophy once again. Nikita Kucherov beat out the competition with 144 points in a near season-long race, which at times was between as many as three players – the other two being Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. This is the second-most points by an NHL player in the last 28 years – the most being Connor McDavid’s 153 points just a season ago.

According to NHL Public Relations, Kucherov becomes the second player in Lightning history to win the Art Ross Trophy for a second time. The other was Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis who won the award in 2003-04 and 2012-13.

Nikita Kucherov of the @TBLightning posted a franchise-record 144 points – the second-most by any player over the past 28 years – to finish four ahead of second-place Nathan MacKinnon and earn his second Art Ross Trophy. #NHLAwards #NHLStats: https://t.co/cVo0AMUOeO pic.twitter.com/y0y1UFFanK — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 19, 2024

A lot has changed since St. Louis’ time. He captured his first Art Ross with just 94 points, 50 fewer than Kucherov. The second time was a lockout-shortened 48-game season. That being said, Kucherov had 83 points in his first 48 games, putting him 23 points ahead of the former Lightning captain.

The last time Kucherov won the Art Ross was in 2018-19 when he finished with 128 points; at the time, this was the most points scored in the 21st century.

Kucherov has now matched St. Louis as well with two Art Ross wins and a Hart Trophy in their respective careers. Kucherov is certainly in the running for a second, which would make him the first Lightning player to have two MVP seasons.

Kucherov’s 144 points consisted of 44 goals and a historic 100 assists; he’s the fifth player ever to reach this milestone in a season. All three marks are a career-high for him.

