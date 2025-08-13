4 Oilers’ Depth Players Who Could Have an Impact This Season

Something that may have been lacking in the past has much improved in the last couple seasons: depth. This is a team with top talent like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl that has often been scrutinized for not having a more balanced lineup behind them. The depth has really shown the past couple seasons, especially in the playoffs and in big moments. Now, with some changes to the roster for the upcoming season, some new players and some old players will have to step up and keep the chemistry and balance alive in the lineup. There are a few candidates capable of this.

Along with a few free agent signings, the Edmonton Oilers also have some young guys in the system who have proven to be big-time assets. These players are all looking for some playing time this season on a contending team. While there are lots of players and only a select number of spots to fill when the season starts, here are a few underrated depth players who could have an impact on the Oilers’ 2025-26 season.

Troy Stecher

The most familiar face on this list is not a new addition or a rookie, but a guy looking for an everyday roster spot. Troy Stecher joined the Oilers around the trade deadline back in the 2023-24 season, and while he hasn’t been a regular, he now has his best opportunity to do so. He has never been the go-to guy in his career, but he has proved to be reliable. He was integral in the Oilers’ run to the Cup Final this past spring, stepping up out of nowhere when called upon. He may not be the flashy guy on offence that Evan Bouchard is or the shutdown guy Brett Kulak is, but he is a steady mixture you can plug in when needed. His aggressiveness is certainly something to admire as well.

Troy Stecher, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After losing John Klingberg in free agency, it’s time for Stecher to step up and officially claim his role. He will have some competition from some younger guys and also newly signed Ty Emberson, who lost playing time in the playoffs to guys like Stecher and Klingberg. He is a solid, 200-foot defenceman who does what it takes to win. Now it’s time to show it.

Quinn Hutson

Quinn Hutson joined the team at the very end of the 2024-25 regular season when he signed his entry-level contract and appeared in a couple games. While his NHL sample size is slim to none, his college play is no joke. Hutson recorded 114 points over his past three seasons playing at Boston University in the NCAA. He is a well-rounded forward who has a powerful shot. He’ll get his chance; he just has to play like he did in college.

The competition for bottom-six winger spots will be at an all-time high this fall. Between new acquisitions and current players with something to prove, Hutson will need to stand out. He will especially be looking to do something as he looks to up his value in a restricted free agent (RFA) contract year so early in his career. It will be interesting to watch him this coming season.

Cam Dineen

Speaking of competition from younger guys on defence, who better than Cam Dineen? He had a big season in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season with the Bakersfield Condors and has posted strong numbers pretty much everywhere else he’s been. In his short time up with Edmonton, he played very well, and if not for a crowded defencemen room, he would have likely seen more action. He is 27 years old now, but has plenty of potential left. He is a healthy mix of offence and defence, perfect for this Oilers’ blue line.

Dineen will have some tough, veteran competition in camp. As mentioned, guys like Stecher and Emberson are looking to stick around and be core guys on a contending team. Cracking Edmonton’s top-six will be a tall task for a guy like Dineen, who, despite his solid track record in the minors, doesn’t have as much experience as the other guys. While it may be a struggle, it is fun to root for the underdog.

Curtis Lazar

The Oilers signing a guy like Curtis Lazar would normally fly under the radar, but not this time. As a player who won the Memorial Cup with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Edmonton Oil Kings a little over a decade ago, returning to Edmonton once again is not something people from the city will ignore. After winning it all in his junior days, he became a bit of a journeyman in the NHL before returning to the Oilers this offseason. Lazar is a solid forward looking for some consistency, but the competition will be stiff, as mentioned.

Curtis Lazar, former New Jersey Devil (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers signed him with hopes that he could replicate what a guy like Connor Brown brought to the team: a gritty, no-quit style of play that pays dividends in the playoffs. Ideally, Lazar will compete for a roster spot and be a strong depth piece down the stretch that the team needs.

These aren’t the only candidates for impactful depth players in the Oilers’ system. Anybody can come out of the shadows and play a role on this team. Hopefully, there are too many options to choose from for head coach Kris Knoblauch when it comes to setting his playoff lineup next spring.