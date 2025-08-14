What’s Really Holding the Toronto Maple Leafs Back?

With the 2025–26 season right around the corner, there’s a jungle of questions that seems to be hiding the elephant in the room. Honestly, favouritism aside, what are the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ chances this coming season? But let’s be as honest as we can muster: Are they really set up to make a deep run? Or are there some bigger issues still getting in the way?

Related: Could Jack Campbell Return to the Maple Leafs?

We often hear about their star players and new moves, but when you strip away the hype, for those fans who comment on Maple Leafs’ posts on The Hockey Writers, it’s clear they believe the team has some real challenges. From how the team plays with and without Auston Matthews, to questions about leadership and depth, here’s a look at what’s really going on with this team. It’s not that they cannot overcome them, but what problems will the team face as it enters the new season?

Were the Maple Leafs Actually Contenders Last Year?

Honestly, although they won the Atlantic Division, many THW readers believe last season wasn’t exactly a banner year for the Maple Leafs when it came to being a serious Stanley Cup threat. If you watch the 5-on-5 play, there was a big difference between how the team performed with Matthews on the ice compared to when he wasn’t.

Matthews is still the best player on the team — no question about that. When he’s not there, the offence tends to sputter. The problem is that the rest of the team can’t seem to pick up the slack. The secondary scoring can be scarce.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) shoots and scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mitch Marner had some good moments, sure. On the other hand, William Nylander actually stood out more than Marner when Matthews was out. Marner is gone, but that might not tip the scales one way or another. Can Nylander take over and be the fire in the belly of his own line?

Related: Top 5 2025-26 Road Trips for Maple Leafs Fans

This team leaned on Matthews and Nylander. The hype around Marner? Honestly, many Maple Leafs fans believe it’s a bit over the top. He’s a good player, but not the franchise saviour some make him out to be. As great as he was, he sure didn’t seem to become the rallying point for his teammates.

Bottom-Six Players and Power Forwards Stepping Up

Despite the noise, the Maple Leafs’ bottom six has actually gotten better. Take Bobby McMann, for example — he bounced around the lineup last season but still scored 20 goals. That’s nothing to sneeze at. And young guys like Matthew Knies are showing they can play at a high level and be real power forwards in the league.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of the big offseason questions is who’s going to replace Nylander on Tavares’ line. If rookie Easton Cowan can take that spot and do well, it could really change things for the Maple Leafs. If Matthews is healthy and Nylander is back with him, the top line should be even stronger at 5-on-5. And that would help both the power play and penalty kill improve as well.

Related: Dominoes of Dubas Nearly Leaving Leafs for Different GM Job

Some fans are hoping that Max Domi can step up and fill Marner’s role alongside Matthews, but that seems like wishful thinking. Domi’s defensive game isn’t strong, and he doesn’t get the same ice time or responsibility as Marner did. The Maple Leafs must avoid relying on weak defensive options if they want to improve their overall game.

Team Leadership and What the Maple Leafs Stand For

At the end of the day, the biggest question might be about who this team really is. Do they have the grit and accountability to push beyond just being talented? Because having skill is one thing, but being able to push through tough times and play with heart is what wins championships.

Can Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews & John Tavares lead the Maple Leafs to the playoffs?

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Coaches and veteran players have a big job this season — getting everyone on the same page and fired up, especially when things get tough. Without that kind of culture, even the best players won’t get the job done come playoff time. The Maple Leafs need to establish their identity and embody it every night on the ice. Can they do it internally? Because you know that coach Craig Berube will be doing it from his stand on the bench.

Final Thoughts: What’s Really Holding the Maple Leafs Back?

The Maple Leafs have plenty of talent, no doubt about that. But talent alone won’t get them over the hump. They need better leadership, stronger depth, and a culture that demands more from everyone, on and off the ice.

Related: How Craig Berube Is Reshaping the Maple Leafs’ Identity

This season could be a turning point if they acquire the right pieces. But if they don’t, fans might just be stuck watching the same stories play out again. The question is: are the Maple Leafs (as a team) ready to do the hard work and really commit? Because in today’s NHL, talent isn’t enough to win it all.