Bruins’ Khusnutdinov Poised for Potential Big Season in 2025-26

The Boston Bruins will look a lot different when they take the ice in October, with many changes to the coaching staff and roster. One relatively new face is Marat Khusnutdinov. The 23-year-old Russian forward was acquired in a trade deadline deal that brought him, Jakub Lauko, and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to Boston from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Justin Brazeau.

Despite an uninspiring start to his NHL career, Khusnutdinov was the highlight of that deal, and, hopefully, 2025-26 is the season that he starts to prove it.

Khusnutdinov’s Early NHL Struggles

Khusnutdinov was selected 37th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Wild, the same round the Boston Bruins selected Mason Lohrei at 58th overall. He played his entire junior career in Russia and remained in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) after he was drafted.

Many non-North American players make the jump to North America to play in the Canadian Junior Leagues to give themselves time to adjust to the smaller ice surface before they turn pro, or they spend time in the American Hockey League (AHL), since the smaller rink size creates a more physical and faster game that takes time to get used to.

Khusnutdinov bypassed the AHL and jumped directly from the KHL to the NHL in the 2023-24 season. He was a highly anticipated prospect after several great seasons in Russia, but it was not an easy transition, and he struggled to generate offense. Whether or not it was due to the smaller ice surface, something did not click for him in Minnesota.

Marat Khusnutdinov, former member of the Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Khusnutdinov appeared in 16 games in 2023-24, registering one goal and four assists. In 2024-25, he played in 57 games, only registering two goals and seven points. Right before he was traded to Boston, Minnesota sent him down to play with their AHL affiliate, Iowa Wild, to try and get some momentum going for him.

Reasons to Believe in Khusnutdinov

It can take around 100 games for many NHLers to fully adjust and get comfortable in the NHL. Khusnutdinov has only appeared in 91 games, including only one full season. It’s possible that the Wild just wasn’t the right fit for Khusnutdinov, and he could easily find success elsewhere.

In 18 games for the Bruins after the deadline, Khusnutdinov showed promise. He had three goals and five points, surpassing the two goals he had in 57 games with the Wild last season. Additionally, his shooting percentage (27.3%) and faceoff win percentage (55.6%) improved considerably, and Boston needs players willing to shoot the puck and make the most of their opportunities.

Marat Khusnutdinov, Boston Bruins (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Khusnutdinov also arrived at a time when the Bruins were in transition. Captain Brad Marchand and others had just been traded, and with the addition of some new faces, the forward lines were all shifting. The fact that Khusnutdinov had his best stretch of games in the NHL while the team was struggling is impressive.

The front office also liked what they saw from Khusnutdinov, as they signed up to a two-year extension this offseason. His contract carries an average annual value of $925,000, which could be a steal by next summer, if he can round out his game. The hope is that he scores at least 23 points and a minimum of 14 goals this season – that would have been good for sixth on the team in 2024-25.

2025-26 Should be Khusnutdinov’s Breakout Campaign

Khusnutdinov is only 23 years old and has already shown improvement in his short time with the Bruins. There are no guarantees, but he should have plenty of opportunities to develop his game this season.

General manager Don Sweeney doesn’t have a great track record for giving opportunities to young players. But, hopefully, Khusnutdinov managed to take enough steps forward in his time with the team, despite the disarray, to earn legitimate ice time in 2025-26, and maybe even some time on the second line.

The 2025-26 season should be a reset for the Bruins. There are so many question marks, so many players should get the chance, especially the young ones, to prove themselves and make their mark. Hopefully, Khustnutdinov can build on his momentum from last season and turn it into a strong third season in the NHL.