4 Maple Leafs Wild Card Players Heading Into 2025-26

Assuming they don’t fall off the rails, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be a strong team again in 2025-26. This is nothing new, as they’ve been one of the best teams in the NHL for several seasons and should be for years to come.

While the Maple Leafs will continue to be competitive thanks to players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and even John Tavares, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any questions about the lineup. It’s uncertain what we can expect from several players on the roster, in terms of production and effectiveness, but especially these four Maple Leafs.

Max Domi

Max Domi’s tenure with the team has been up and down. He had a relatively productive 2023-24 season with 47 points, but only nine were goals. This past season, his production dipped to eight goals and 33 points, which is underwhelming for a player who has proven in the past that he can provide more offence.

Toronto Maple Leafs Max Domi (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

What makes Domi so important this season is that the Maple Leafs will need others to step up now that Mitch Marner is with the Vegas Golden Knights. It has also created new and better opportunities for players like Domi, who could be in for a big season if he is given more responsibility.

Matias Maccelli

Perhaps the most exciting Maple Leaf heading into the season is Matias Maccelli. The 24-year-old could be one of the best pickups of the offseason, after he was he was acquired from the Utah Mammoth in June for a draft pick and has a ton of offensive upside. The Finnish winger is just one season removed from a career-high 57 points (scored with the Arizona Coyotes).

The Maple Leafs acquired Maccelli just days before moving on from Marner, a sign that he was added to help make up for the lost offence. Assuming he gets a legitimate top-six role and time on the power play, he could be better than expected this season.

Dakota Joshua

There aren’t many players with more to prove than Dakota Joshua. The 29-year-old fell out of favour with the Vancouver Canucks after signing a four-year extension months before the 2024-25 campaign began. He was limited to just 57 games last season, with a disappointing seven goals and 14 points.

Vancouver Canucks Dakota Joshua (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Joshua is capable of better numbers, as indicated by his 18-goal, 32-point campaign through 63 games in 2023-24. More importantly, however, is the physical edge and intimidating presence he adds to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. That said, Toronto will need him to rediscover his form to be effective this season.

Easton Cowan

Easton Cowan has a great shot at cracking the Maple Leafs’ lineup this season. The 2023 first-round pick is preparing to make the jump to the professional ranks after dominating in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights for the last three seasons.

Assuming Cowan does crack the roster, he will likely be used in a top-six role given his offensive upside. His numbers in junior rankings prove his talent, and he could be a difference-maker as soon as this season. That said, his small stature could result in a bit of a learning curve for the 20-year-old winger.

Exciting Times Ahead for the Maple Leafs

Despite all the recent frustration, it’s easy to be excited for the Maple Leafs’ future. They have finally made some big and necessary changes after years of failure, and were able to bring in several pieces that could prove to be the solution. At the very least, they will be an exciting team to watch in 2025-26.