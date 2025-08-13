Brady Tkachuk Harassed, McDavid Panic, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe revealed one of the likeliest reasons the Edmonton Oilers were forced to trade Sam O’Reilly to acquire Isaac Howard. Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk said he’s been harassed by fans online over prop bets and losses, with gamblers looking to be reimbursed for their inability to wager within their means. What is the latest on talks between the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor? Finally, is panic setting in regarding the Oilers and their lack of talks with Connor McDavid?

Why the Oilers Traded Sam O’Reilly for Isaac Howard

According to David Staples of the Edmonton Journal, the Edmonton Oilers’ trade of Sam O’Reilly for Isaac Howard this offseason may have been a necessity rather than a preference.

With nearly all of Edmonton’s top 20 prospects either declining in value or leaving the organization during 2024-25, management had few tradeable assets to attract a team like Tampa Bay. Staples writes:

“And while Sam O’Reilly was traded for fellow prospect Ike Howard, he did trend up in major junior hockey, which is why Edmonton was able to acquire a top younger player like Howard in return.” source – ‘Disaster? Top Oilers prospects almost all trended down or were moved out last year’ – David Staples – The Edmonton Journal – 08/12/2025

While O’Reilly was trending up in major junior hockey, other prospects such as Max Wanner, Raphael Lavoie, and Olivier Rodrigue were either gone or underperforming. Acquiring Howard gives the Oilers a high-upside forward who can contribute at the NHL level immediately and potentially become a Core 12 player.

Related: NHL Rebuild Rankings: Which Teams Are Closest to Contention – 2025-26 Preseason Edition

Staples argued that if Howard and Matt Savoie can secure top-nine roles and post significant points this season, Edmonton’s farm system will have fulfilled its mission (to develop just one Core 12 player each year), with the trade deadline offering further opportunities to strengthen the roster.

No Panic Regarding Connor McDavid

NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested there is no reason to panic regarding Connor McDavid’s contract extension or lack thereof. Should people be nervous? The answer is no. Numbers haven’t been exchanged, and there is no fear that conversations haven’t happened.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) looks on during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Seravalli said that talks are likely to occur in the next couple of weeks and that the moment McDavid decides to “pick his head up off the pillow”, the talks to take place and an extension should follow in short order. There isn’t much of a negotiation here. This is about McDavid relaying what he wants to do and the Oilers finding a way to make it work.

Brady Tkachuk Harassed by Gambling Addicted Fans

In an interview with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Brady Tkachuk revealed he had to change his Venmo account after fans began sending him direct payment requests to cover their gambling losses. Noting that he hasn’t, nor would he ever pay a fan back for losses based on his on-ice performances, he laughed when he said, “Do you really think I care about your parlay?”

Many of the requests for reimbursements were tied to “prop bets”, such as shots on goal. He said he’s too worried about not winning games or missing opportunities to score to be worried about the addictive habits of fans who feel players are responsible for their losses.

It goes to show just how delusional some fans can be and how players have to be cautious about the names they use on digital accounts.

Latest on Jets and Kyle Connor

Seravalli also recently weighed in on the Kyle Connor future speculation, mentioning that if the forward were to hit the open market next summer, the Detroit Red Wings would be one potential destination.

That being said, Seravalli cautioned against counting out the Winnipeg Jets if he were to make it to the open market. According to reports, extension discussions have been minimal to this point. Connor and his camp don’t appear to be in a rush to get a deal done; rather, they wish to take a look at all avenues before making a long-term commitment.

This willingness to wait indicates that although other team interest isn’t impossible, the Jets are still in the running to retain their star winger if they can present a desirable offer. Everything remains up in the air.