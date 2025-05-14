Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Day Preview: Round 2 Game 5

Well, Leafs Nation, it was fun while it lasted. The worry-free hockey, the lack of anxiety, the feeling that no matter what happened, they could win. It all ended when the final buzzer went in Game 4. Now the series is tied 2-2, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are entering what could be the biggest game of their playoff run. After being blanked 2-0 in Game 4, they need to come out firing and prove they belong.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, Game 3 was one that could have gone either way. A bad bounce in overtime gave the Florida Panthers life. In Game 4, they showed why they’re the defending Stanley Cup Champions. Now as we head into Game 5, the Maple Leafs need to show why they deserve to be in the Conference Finals. If they lose tonight, a good portion of the fan base will give up hope. It’ll feel like years past when they couldn’t get it done in the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews battles for the puck in front of Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Tonight is the next closest thing to a must-win that this team has ever experienced. They can’t come out of the gate flat or lacking urgency, and that’s where Craig Berube will come in. His presence should have a big impact on this team tonight. Hopefully, he gets them ready to start on time and win this hockey game.

Maple Leafs News:

Now for some Maple Leafs news — goaltender Anthony Stolarz skated yesterday before the team’s practice. There’s still no official update on his status, but there seems to be some optimism with him being back on the ice and getting in some work with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

Also, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, head coach Craig Berube may be making a few lineup changes. He mentioned there would be some game-time decisions and that Berube is keeping things close to the chest. One possible hint is that David Kampf wasn’t at the optional skate this morning, which usually includes the healthy scratches. But for now, there’s no confirmation on who’s in or out for Game 5.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Playoff Record: 6-4

Series Record: 2-2

Top 5 Scorers:

William Nylander: 6 G, 9 A, 15 P Mitch Marner: 2 G, 10 A, 12 P Auston Matthews: 2 G, 8 A, 10 P John Tavares: 5 G, 2 A, 7 G Morgan Rielly: 4 G, 3 A, 7 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz: 4-2, 2.19 GAA, .901 SV% Joseph Woll: 2-2, 3.51 GAA, .893 SV%

Florida Panthers

Playoff Record: 6-3

Series Record: 2-2

Top 5 Scorers:

Sam Reinhart: 3 G, 5 A, 8 P Anton Lundell: 3 G, 5 A, 8 P Brad Marchand: 2 G, 6 A, 8 P Eetu Luostarinen: 2 G, 6 A, 8 P Sam Bennett: 5 G, 3 A, 8 P

Goalie Stats:

Sergei Bobrovsky: 6-3, 2.62 GAA, .888 SV%

Projected Lineups

There are just projections, these lineups are subject to change before the drop of the puck.

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Florida Panthers:

Jesper Boqvist — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)

Puck drop is set for 7:00 tonight, this could be considered the biggest game of the playoffs for the Maple Leafs. Will they fall behind 3-2 in the series after having a 2-0 lead? Also, will Matthews and Marner insert their dominance tonight? It now becomes a best-of-three, which means tonight’s game may not only be the biggest of the playoffs, but also the biggest of the Core Four era.