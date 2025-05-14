Coaching in Balance: Berube, the Maple Leafs & the Medicine Wheel

Having watched the Toronto Maple Leafs for eight seasons, it’s fascinating how Craig Berube has approached coaching differently. When he first stepped in, many people were surprised by how much depth there was to his style. Known for his uncompromising, no-nonsense attitude, Berube has demonstrated a much more nuanced and complex engagement with the game over his first season.

What stands out to me is how he’s balanced his directness with a deeper understanding of people. His approach isn’t just about pushing players to be better; it’s also about guiding them through high-pressure situations, and a lot of that might come from his background. In addition to his other attributes, he’s a supporter and an encourager.

Berube’s roots are in the Cree and Métis communities, and his connection to Indigenous culture could be influencing his coaching more than fans realize. The Medicine Wheel—a central part of many Indigenous cultures—is a good way to think about the holistic approach Berube takes with his teams. This post will examine how the Medicine Wheel and its core teachings might shape Berube’s leadership style.

The Cree Medicine Wheel: A Quick Overview

The Medicine Wheel is about balance. It divides life into four quadrants representing the mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects of being. It’s more than just personal well-being; it’s a way of living and leading. Each of the four directions has its unique meaning:

East (Yellow) : Represents spirituality, vision, and new beginnings. It’s about seeing the big picture and understanding purpose.

: Represents spirituality, vision, and new beginnings. It’s about seeing the big picture and understanding purpose. South (Red) : Represents emotions, relationships, and growth. It’s about passion, empathy, and connecting with others.

: Represents emotions, relationships, and growth. It’s about passion, empathy, and connecting with others. West (Black) : Represents the physical strength and experience. It’s about discipline and resilience.

: Represents the physical strength and experience. It’s about discipline and resilience. North (White): Represents wisdom, reflection, and leadership. It’s about mental clarity and learning from experience.

How the Medicine Wheel Might Influence Berube’s Coaching

Berube may not explicitly say he’s using the Medicine Wheel in his coaching. He probably doesn’t think about it. However, when you break it down, you can see how some of these teachings might align with his style. Let me share how each quadrant might connect to how Berube coaches:

East: Vision and Spirituality (Birth and Renewal, Fire, Eagle)

The East represents new beginnings and vision. Coaches need to see what’s coming before it happens—whether that’s the emotional temperature of the room or the tactical adjustment to make mid-series. Berube has a reputation for clear-eyed honesty and vision, aligning with this quadrant.

Berube is a big-picture thinker. This season, he’s shown that he’s been able to create a strong team culture where players understand their roles and the bigger purpose of their goal. His teams usually play with a sense of unity and shared direction, reflecting the East’s visionary qualities. It’s not just about hockey but about creating a team that’s aligned with a common goal.

South: Emotional Intelligence (Growth, Youth, Water, Coyote)

This quadrant speaks to emotion, development, and working with younger players. A coach rooted in this teaching will understand that growth comes with messiness. Players like Pontus Holmberg or Matthew Knies have found support and accountability under Berube—a balance that nurtures confidence. If Holmberg turns into a solid NHL player in the long term, it might be because Berube sees something in him and keeps giving him chances after chances to pull his game together.

Berube is also really good at connecting with his players on an emotional level. He’s not the kind of coach who yells for the sake of yelling. Instead, he’s known for being calm and direct, yet empathetic. He understands what drives his players, and he connects with them in a way that makes them feel valued. Emotional intelligence comes through in the South quadrant of the Medicine Wheel, which is all about relationships, passion, and growth.

West: Physical Grounding (Reflection, Adult, Earth, Bear)

The West is about looking inward. Self-reflection, adaptability, and steadiness—especially in adversity—are key. Not surprisingly, Berube often talks about accountability and the “right way to play.” He expects players to be grounded, to look in the mirror, and to evolve.

As a former NHL enforcer, Berube knows what it takes to be physical. He’s all about structure and discipline, and his coaching reflects a keen understanding of the game’s physical demands. He gets that hockey is a challenging sport, and his teams play with that physicality in mind. This ties into the West, which is about strength, resilience, and having the discipline to push through challenging games.

North: Mental Clarity (Wisdom, Elder, Air, Buffalo)

In the north, wisdom and experience are honoured. This quadrant reminds us that leadership requires calm, clarity, and patience. Berube’s ability to stay composed and draw from past experiences—like his 2019 Stanley Cup run—shows this northern strength.

Craig Berube, when he was Head Coach of the St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of Berube’s greatest strengths is his ability to stay calm under pressure. He doesn’t lose focus, whether things go well or badly. (Ask Mark Savard and his penchant to celebrate vociferously.) Whether it’s a playoff game or a mid-season slump, Berube has a way of making clear, level-headed decisions that help his teams navigate high-stress situations. This mental clarity and wisdom—seeing through the noise and staying focused on the task—is key to the North quadrant. It’s all about leading with poise and learning from experience.

Berube Has Demonstrated a Holistic Coaching Approach

When you step back and look at Berube’s coaching style through the lens of the Medicine Wheel, it’s clear that he’s a balanced leader. He brings vision (East), emotional intelligence (South), physical toughness (West), and mental clarity (North) to his role. Whether he’s consciously thinking about these aspects or they’ve been ingrained in him through his Cree heritage, it’s evident that they play a part in how he leads.

Berube’s coaching isn’t just about the Xs and Os; it’s about creating a culture where players feel understood, supported, and challenged to grow. And that reflects the teachings of the Medicine Wheel — balance, respect, and an understanding of the whole person.

Final Thoughts About Berube’s Indigenous Groundings

Berube’s leadership style is more than just about tactics on the ice. By looking at his work through the lens of the Medicine Wheel, we see that his approach is rooted in balance, holistic well-being, and a deep understanding of people. It’s clear that his Indigenous heritage has shaped the way he leads, and that’s made him not just a successful coach but a unique one.