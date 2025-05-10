Oilers’ Klingberg Has Been Pleasant Surprise in Playoffs

On Thursday (May 8), the Edmonton Oilers took a 2-0 lead in their second-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was the sixth consecutive win for the Oilers, who have completely turned things around after falling behind 2-0 in Round 1 against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers are the hottest team in the postseason, and a share of credit for their upswing goes to a most unlikely hero: John Klingberg.

Since Klingberg returned to action following a stint on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), the Oilers have gone 6-1. The 32-year-old defenceman is averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game, slotting on Edmonton’s pairing opposite Jake Walman.

Next to goaltender Calvin Pickard, Klingberg has been the pleasant surprise of the postseason. To truly appreciate where the Oilers are with Klingberg requires going back to where Edmonton started with the veteran blueliner.

Klingberg Returned From a Long Layoff

On Jan. 17, just past the midway point of their schedule, the Oilers signed Klingberg to a one-year, $1 million pro-rated contract. Klingberg hadn’t played an NHL game since November 2023, as he was sidelined while recovering from resurfacing surgery on both of his hips. Edmonton needed greater depth on its blueline, and at a relatively cheap salary, the Oilers were willing to give Klingberg a try.

His arrival in Edmonton was met with cautious enthusiasm. Klingberg had a pretty good resume, after all: nine consecutive seasons with at least 30 points, including six with 40 or more, an All-Star Game appearance, extensive Stanley Cup Playoff experience, and a pair of gold medals from the World Championships. However, with his medical history, advancing age, and extended period away from the game, no one knew quite what to expect from the Swedish rearguard.

Klingberg’s Disappointing Regular Season

The Klingberg experiment didn’t yield much success during the regular season. Injury issues limited Klingberg to just 11 games, and on those occasions that he did suit up, the 6-foot-2 blueliner didn’t always look like he even belonged in the NHL anymore. He suited up for just one of Edmonton’s final 21 games and ended the season on LTIR.

John Klingberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So, when Klingberg drew back into the lineup for Game 2 against Los Angeles, his return wasn’t greeted with much enthusiasm from those who had watched Klingberg struggle in his 11 games as an Oiler. This time, everyone figured they knew exactly what to expect of the blueliner from Gothenburg. They were wrong.

Klingberg’s Stepping Up in the Postseason

Edmonton has seen a different Klingberg in the postseason. This version of the veteran Swede has made a tremendously positive impact on the blueline for Edmonton. His puck movement from the back end has been exceptional, clearing the zone from danger and springing Edmonton’s forwards on breaks. He wins puck battles, ranks third on the team in shot blocks per game, at 2.14, and makes great passes to set up his teammates, assisting Thursday on the first NHL postseason goal for Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin. Through seven playoff contests, Klingberg has a plus/minus rating of plus-4.

While he’s not entirely playing mistake-free hockey, Klingberg’s play has definitely been a net positive. His ability to eat up 20-plus minutes has been pivotal for the Oilers, who have been without the injured Mattias Ekholm since late in the regular season and will continue to be without their top defenceman until at least the start of Round 3, should they make it that far.

This is the kind of play the Oilers were hoping for from Klingberg when they signed him nearly four months ago. This is the time of year they need him most. It might have taken a while for Klingberg to rediscover his form, but as it turns out, he found it right on time.

Klingberg and the Oilers will look to take a 3-0 series lead by winning Game 3 against the Golden Knights at Rogers Place tonight (May 10).