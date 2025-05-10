3 Takeaways From the Frost’s Win Over the Sceptres

The Minnesota Frost took on the Toronto Sceptres in Game 2 of Round 1 of the PWHL postseason in Toronto on Friday, May 9. The Frost looked to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 loss on Wednesday to open the series. They had to do so without Britta Curl-Salemme, as she served a one-game suspension for a check to the head from Game 1. They also switched up goaltenders as Maddie Rooney was in the net after Nicole Hensley was in for Game 1.

The game started out in favor of the Sceptres, but the Frost stormed back to take a lead, only for it to disappear in 27 seconds. The Frost fought back once more in the third period and took the lead to tie the series 1-1. We’ll look at how they did it, starting with their defense.

Frost’s Depth Steps Up

Just one of the Frost’s five goals was from their top line; the other four were from the depths of their lineup and were also all defenders. Lee Stecklein kept up her strong play with two goals, one at five-on-five and the other on the power play. She’s been very noticeable since the last few games of the regular season and has kept improving in the postseason. Aside from those two goals, she also recorded an assist for three points on five goals.

Sophie Jaques and Mellissa Channell-Watkins tallied the other two goals among the defense. Jaques and Claire Thompson also recorded assists for seven out of 13 points. Without their defense stepping up the way they did, it’s hard to say if the Frost could’ve won this game, and it shows it truly takes a team effort.

As mentioned above, the top line did get involved in the goal scoring as Michela Cava scored the Frost’s second goal of the game. She banked it off the goaltender and had a solid effort. The top line had quite a few chances but also got a bit beat up as Kendall Coyne-Schofield looked like she had the wind knocked out of her when she was hit with an illegal body-check directly to the chest and fell flat on her back. She did return to the game and continued her strong effort like the rest of her team.

Frost’s Rooney Steps In

Hensley had a good performance in Game 1, but the Frost elected to put Rooney in for Game 2. It turned out to be the right move despite three goals being scored against them. She stepped up and made the big saves in key moments, and one of the three goals was on the Sceptres’ power play. She saved 27 shots out of 30 for a save percentage of .900.

The Frost are lucky that they have two capable goaltenders who can handle switching back and forth. It’s likely they’ll stay with Rooney for now, but Hensley didn’t have a bad effort in Game 1, and it’s good to know they can rely on Hensley if needed. Many teams struggle if they have to switch goaltenders because they have their starter and a goalie who can be a backup if needed, but not a consistent starter. The Frost have two capable starters.

Hopefully, as this series continues, they can continue to get strong goaltending from both goaltenders and rely on them both. It looks like it will go the distance, and they’ll need them both to get through.

Frost Have to be Careful

Since the postseason started, the Frost have been playing a much more physical game. While it’s normal for the intensity to go up, they have to be careful not to cross the line. They already had one player get suspended, and Taylor Heise ended up in the penalty box for a blatant elbow.

They can be more physical, but they need clean hits that make a difference in the play, not unnecessary elbows and checks to the head that are dangerous and don’t help. They can’t allow any more of their players to end up on the suspension list for dirty plays. Most of their players have stayed within the lines, but a few have had close calls.

Hopefully, they can reel it in a little bit and focus on making the play rather than the big hit. These games run on high emotion, but they have to keep a clear head as well, or they can cost their team in the end.

Frost Prove They Can Win

Although the Frost lost Game 1, after Game 2, it’s clear they have what it takes to win games. They’ve found a way to score goals and bounce back when they get behind. Hopefully, they can learn from their mistakes and successes, take it one game at a time, and get some wins in front of their hometown fans.