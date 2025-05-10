Frost’s Stecklein Leads Way in 5-3 Win Over Sceptres in Game 2

The Minnesota Frost and Toronto Sceptres faced off for Game 2 of Round 1 on Friday evening, May 9, in Toronto, with the Sceptres holding a 1-0 series lead. The lineups were the same for both teams except for the Frost, who were without Britta Curl-Salemme. She was given a one-game suspension for a check to the head on Renata Fast in Game 1. Brooke Bryant was added as the extra forward with Curl-Salemme out.

The goaltending matchup was between Maddie Rooney for the Frost and Kristen Campbell for the Sceptres. The game started in favor of the Sceptres, but the Frost fought back and took their first lead of the series. The Sceptres didn’t go down without a fight and tied the game, but the Frost bounced back, took the win 5-3, and tied the series 1-1.

Game Recap

The Sceptres started things in the first period with a goal, which Hayley Scamurra scored. It looked like it bounced off Julia Gosling, and Emma Woods tallied the assist to make it 1-0. Both sides had some strong chances, but once again, the goaltenders stood tall, and the Sceptres held the lead into the intermission.

The second period is when the goal-scoring exploded. Lee Stecklein scored the game’s first goal with a tip on a shot from the point. Kelly Pannek and Claire Thompson assisted her and tied the game 1-1. The Frost scored again towards the halfway point of the period to take their first lead of the series. The goal was scored by Michela Cava, who banked the puck in off the goaltender. Stecklein and Taylor Heise assisted her.

Stecklein scored her second goal in the game and her team’s final goal in the second period on the power play. Dominique Petrie assisted her, and the Frost had a 3-1 lead. The Sceptres answered back with their own power play goal by Savannah Harmon to make it 3-2. Emma Maltais and Kali Flanagan assisted her. The Sceptres scored again 27 seconds later with a goal by Allie Munroe to tie it 3-3. Maggie Connors and Maltais assisted her, and that ended the period.

Lee Stecklein, Minnesota Frost (Photo by Geneva Heffernan_/PWHL)

In the third period, Sophie Jaques scored for the Frost to retake the lead for her team, 4-3, and Heise recorded the lone assist. Mellissa Channell-Watkins scored on the power play with just over a minute left to make it 5-3 and secured the win for the Frost. Jaques and Pannek recorded the assists.

After this win, the series is 1-1 and will switch to Minnesota for two games. The Frost and Sceptres will play Game 3 on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 11, in St. Paul, Minnesota, with both teams looking to take a lead in the series.