Cayden Lindstrom Records Point on First Shift in 399 Days

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom has been on quite the journey in his last 399 days. On Friday night in Game 1 of the WHL Finals, his journey reached a moment of pride.

Lindstrom made his season debut for the Medicine Hat Tigers. He wasted no time getting on the scoresheet.

Just 54 seconds into the game, another returnee, Andrew Basha, scored to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead over the Spokane Chiefs. The goal was assisted by Hunter St. Martin and Lindstrom.

It took Lindstrom just one shift to get his first point. Considering everything he’s been through, it’s a sign that the tireless work he’s been putting in to get healthy is paying dividends.

Lindstrom’s Journey

The Blue Jackets selected Lindstrom fourth overall at the 2024 NHL Draft held at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The team knew full well what the medical situation was. They felt comfortable taking him in that spot.

Lindstrom wasn’t able to start the season with the Tigers due to his back. He stayed back in Columbus and rehabbed with the Blue Jackets.

In November, both Lindstrom and the Blue Jackets agreed that surgery was a necessary step. A minor procedure was done on his back in which a full recovery was expected. GM Don Waddell expected Lindstrom to be able to play hockey again this season.

With the Tigers’ season still ongoing, that became a reality. Lindstrom spent most of the season in Columbus in rehab after the surgery. He had to take 30 days away from the ice and hockey activities. Then slowly, he ramped up his work.

Cayden Lindstrom recorded an assist on his first shift of his season Friday night in the WHL Finals. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Because Lindstrom is still unsigned, he went to Medicine Hat to be with his teammates. He also got into practices. Waddell told the Hockey Writers in April that Lindstrom was about 4-6 weeks away from a potential return. He was able to show enough to return to play.

The Blue Jackets had said all along that they weren’t going to rush Lindstrom back. His health was their top priority. The team kept to their word. He now has a chance to help his team not only win the WHL, but potentially a Memorial Cup as well.

It will be worth monitoring how his playing time will go given that he’s playing for the first time in 399 days. He may not play every game of the WHL Final. But his presence on the ice is a massive step for everyone involved.

Getting a point on his first shift back certainly doesn’t hurt either.