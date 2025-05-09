3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 OT Loss to the Panthers – Game 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers headed south for Game 3, with the Panthers looking to cut the series lead in half on home ice. The Maple Leafs were looking to take a 3-0 lead in back-to-back series. Last night’s game was a wild one. At first, the Maple Leafs had a 2-0 lead, and then a 3-1 lead, which turned into a 3-3 tie after two quick goals. The Panthers scored again in the second period to make it 4-3 to them, then Toronto scored in the third to tie it 4-4 and send it to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Maple Leafs’ old nemesis Brad Marchand scored to take Game 3 and cut the series lead in half to 2-1. This game had it all—big hits, big saves, fluky goals, nice goals, and so much more. It was exactly what playoff hockey is supposed to be. Before we put a bow on it, let’s look at a few takeaways from the Game 3 loss for the Maple Leafs.

Slow Second Period Cost Them

After the Maple Leafs scored two goals in just under six minutes, it looked to be a game they had in the bag. The Panthers looked defeated early, but this is playoff hockey, and they are the defending Stanley Cup Champions for a reason. They had a very good end to the first, showing a ton of pushback, and that carried on to the second period. From the jump, they were physical and put more pressure on the Maple Leafs’ blue line. As a result, Aleksander Barkov scored on a deflection off of Morgan Rielly (remember that for later). That cut the lead to 2-1, and nine minutes later the Panthers not only tied it but took the lead 3-2.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After starting the game off very strong, the Maple Leafs started the second period very flat. They let their foot off the gas and it showed. Florida was fighting to survive in the series after being down 2-0 and looking to be on their way to a 3-0 deficit. If Toronto played the same way they did in the first, the game likely would have been a blowout.

McMann or Holmberg Need to Sit

Remember Nick Robertson? It seems like forever ago that he was in the lineup and doing well—until he took a penalty in the offensive zone and was taken out of the lineup. It is time to put him back in, and one of Pontus Holmberg or Bobby McMann needs to sit. Holmberg has been good and reliable and at times moved up and down the lineup, but hasn’t been able to find the back of the net. As for McMann, he’s just out there skating. He plays physical at times, but hasn’t been able to find his game offensively and at times has struggled defensively.

If Craig Berube put Robertson back in and put him on a line alongside Max Domi, he would play well. This season when he re-entered the lineup after being scratched, he’s played well. The only fear is that he’s been sitting for too long, but they’re professional athletes and should be prepared when their name is called. I don’t expect this change to be made, but if Robertson does come into the lineup, it honestly may be time for McMann to watch from the press box.

One Shot Away From Leading 3-0

Yes, the Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 lead and that obviously sucks. But they were one shot away last night from pushing the Panthers to the limit. They had a ton of pressure in overtime. Then William Nylander just got caught out there for too long, and after another fluke bounce off of Rielly, the puck fluttered in the air over Joseph Woll and went in. If they can play the same way they did in the first and third periods for a full 60 minutes in Game 4, they should be able to win easily. They’ve shown in this series that they are the better team.

The Maple Leafs and Panthers don’t need to wait long until Game 4. It is on Sunday, May 11th, with puck drop at 7:30. Both teams will look over film and get on the ice for a short practice, with Sunday’s game being the biggest game of the series. If Toronto wins, they push the Panthers to the brink. If Florida wins, they put all the pressure on the Maple Leafs to not blow a 2-0 series lead and lose in the second round. It should be a good one!