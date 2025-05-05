Matthew Knies’ Maturity Could Shift the Maple Leafs-Panthers Series

One perhaps-overlooked backstory heading into the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second-round clash with the Florida Panthers is how personal this series may feel for a few key players, on both sides. Three Maple Leafs—Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Steven Lorentz, and Anthony Stolarz—won the Stanley Cup with Florida last season, only to be let go or move on. After helping raise the banner, that kind of dismissal cuts deeper than most roster moves.

But this series is personal in another way, too—especially for Matthew Knies. When Knies joined the Maple Leafs fresh off his NCAA run with the University of Minnesota, he looked instantly playoff-ready: strong on the puck, always around the scoring, and never backing down. That is, until Sam Bennett wrestled him to the ice head-first in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Bennett knocked Knies out and tilted the tone of the series. Flash forward two seasons, and Knies is on the Maple Leafs’ top line, stronger, smarter, and face-to-face with the Panthers again. You have to believe he’s been waiting for this moment. This isn’t just about revenge. It’s about redemption—for Knies, and maybe for a few others in blue and white.

The Knies and Sam Bennett Backstory

When Bennett concussed Knies in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the hit wasn’t just punishing but defining. Knies, a promising rookie poised for a breakout, was knocked out of the series. The Maple Leafs lost a key forward and a chance to witness what one of their most physically-skilled young players could do when they needed him most.

As he’s developed throughout his second full season, Knies is no longer a prospect. He’s a top-line winger, successfully skating alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He’s trusted in critical minutes and relied upon to bring a physical edge and mature presence. And now, with Toronto again facing the Panthers, Knies can turn that painful memory into a moment of maturity.

If there’s any critique of Knies, it’s that he hasn’t yet thrown the full weight of his potential physicality into his play. Could this be the series he does just that?

Knies Now Has the Chance for a Long-Awaited Response

As far as we can see, as fans, Knies is too intelligent to make this series about retribution, at least not in the old-school, gloves-off kind of way. It’s about how a player and his team can originate a response. It’s about Knies showing who he’s become since that hit. This is a personal playoff checkpoint for him—not revenge, but redemption. He’s got something to prove, and on his terms.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Under head coach Craig Berube, the Maple Leafs aren’t built to retaliate recklessly. They’re built to stand tall, push back within the rules, and make the other team pay the price on the scoreboard and along the boards. That fits Knies perfectly. He’s the type of player Berube loves: hard on pucks, responsible away from the puck, fearless in traffic, and smart enough to stand where he can score some garbage goals.

Knies Is Counted on for Top-Line Responsibility, Not Personal Chances

The fact that Knies is on the top line speaks volumes. Playing next to Matthews and Marner isn’t just about offensive skill—it’s about trust. The Maple Leafs need Knies to do more than score. They need him to lean into puck battles, wear down defenders, and set the physical tone without losing control.

This kind of trust is earned, not given. Still just 22 years old, Knies has grown since 2023. And his role becomes even more key in a playoff series filled with emotion. He doesn’t have to fight Bennett, but he does have to outplay him. Outwork him. Out-control him. And, in the corners or around the net, remind Bennett that he remembers.

Why This Moment Matters for Knies and the Maple Leafs

There’s no doubt Toronto remembers that hit from 2023. The players do. Most fans do, and Knies certainly does. He remembered the Golden Knight’s Zach Whitecloud’s iffy hit in November, and after returning from his injury, he dropped the gloves to seek retribution. But in this series, his path forward isn’t about seeking personal retribution against Bennett. It’s about gaining career and teammate respect.

That’s what makes this moment potentially transformative. If Knies holds his own—if he battles Bennett, makes an impact, and helps shift the momentum—he won’t just be a contributing piece. He’ll be a difference-maker. Bennett is one of the best postseason players. Some say he’s built for the postseason battle. That’s the kind of challenge that, perhaps, Knies could take. Will he?

Could Knies Become the Maple Leafs’ Symbol, Strategy, and Spark?

Strategically, Knies playing well forces Florida to respect all three members of the top line, conceivably easing defensive pressure on Matthews and Marner. Emotionally, it sets a tone for the Maple Leafs, a team often criticized for lacking bite in the postseason.

And symbolically, Knies thriving in this matchup—against the team and player that derailed his rookie postseason—would say everything about where he’s headed. It would mark the transition from promise to a mature on-ice presence; from prospect to playoff presence.

This isn’t just a second-round rematch. It’s a moment circled on Knies’ calendar. Now, it’s time to see what he does with it.