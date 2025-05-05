NHL Rumor Shootdown: Oilers Didn’t Get Kings’ Rob Blake Fired

Rob Blake is no longer the general manager of the Los Angeles Kings. The former GM and star NHL defenseman decided to part ways with the organization following another disappointing loss to the Edmonton Oilers in this season’s NHL playoffs. But, as easy as it might be to suggest he was fired or his removal came from another loss to Edmonton, that is not the case.

Instead, Rob Blake’s departure from the Kings has been in the works for some time.

Blake Was Already Thinking About Moving On

President Luc Robitaille noted, “On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the LA Kings and the passion he brought to his role.” After the news of his exit, a report by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun suggested this was Blake’s decision. LeBrun noted:

“Rob Blake was on an expiring contract. It was his decision last summer not to talk extension. He wanted to let this season play out and then see. Obviously not an easy decision. Very appealing job for the next GM.”

In other words, Blake was looking to explore his options at the end of the season and had one foot out the door. The first-round elimination, if it did anything, merely cemented his decision that it was time to see what else was out there.

Blake shouldn’t have trouble finding work. The Kings qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of the eight seasons Blake was in control of building the team’s roster. This season alone, he picked up Andrei Kuzmenko at the deadline and got Darcy Kuemper and Warren Foegele in the offseason. He made some astute moves and solid trades, resulting in a regular-season record of 309-238-71, including a franchise record for points (105) during the 2024-25 season.

Is There a Plan for Rob Blake Now?

What role he’s looking to take on next remains unclear. Now that Lou Lamoriello is gone, the New York Islanders will be looking for a new GM. There are no other active vacancies in the NHL, but a few GMs might be on the hot seat. Chris MacFarland could be in trouble in Colorado. If Steve Yzerman doesn’t turn things around in Detroit, how long does he have? What will the Vancouver Canucks do with their organization in total turmoil?

Rob Blake, GM of the Los Angeles Kings

Perhaps Blake gives it some time and waits for something to become available.

The Oilers Had Little To Do With Blake Moving On

As frustrating as it likely was for the Kings not to beat the Oilers again, one team having dominance over the others in a playoff scenario doesn’t often lead to an executive leaving an organization. Successful teams are not built to defeat one franchise exclusively.

Sure, the Oilers have the Kings’ number. However, the Kings’ best plan is to build a roster that can beat anyone, not just Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

All that said, what will happen with Jim Hiller now that Blake is gone? His results against the Oilers might, in fact, cost him his job. If a new GM comes in and believes a better guy is suited for the coaching role, don’t be surprised if there’s a change.