Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers – 5/5/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena for Game 1 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (A3) at MAPLE LEAFS (A1)

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

Tkachuk did not practice Sunday but will play. … Ekblad, a defenseman, is serving the last of a two-game suspension for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in Game 4 of the first round.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters since Pacioretty entered the lineup in Game 3 of the first round against the Ottawa Senators on April 24.

