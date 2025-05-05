Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers – 5/5/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena for Game 1 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Nico Sturm — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

Tkachuk did not practice Sunday but will play. … Ekblad, a defenseman, is serving the last of a two-game suspension for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in Game 4 of the first round.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters since Pacioretty entered the lineup in Game 3 of the first round against the Ottawa Senators on April 24.

