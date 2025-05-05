Maple Leafs Counting on Top Six to Beat the Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs open their second-round playoff series tonight on home ice against the Florida Panthers. While the two teams are alike in many ways, the series could become a clash of contrasting styles: elite skill versus punishing grit and high-octane power play versus shutdown penalty kill.

Game 1 is more than just a tone-setter—it’s a litmus test for whether the Maple Leafs can finally take the next step after years of postseason frustration.

The Maple Leafs are chasing their first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2002. Standing in their way is a battle-tested Florida team looking to make a third straight deep playoff run. The series pits Toronto’s dynamic forward core against one of the NHL’s most aggressive, in-your-face forechecking teams.

Top Line, Top Priority: Maple Leafs Trio Ready to Set the Tone vs. Panthers

As the Maple Leafs begin their series against the Panthers, their top line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies will be tasked to carry the offensive load. This trio blends scoring, creativity, 200-foot play, and grit. These three attributes put together could swing the series in Toronto’s favour. Make no mistake, the Maple Leafs have the skill to win this series.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

Matthews is coming off a dominant first round. He’s the centerpiece of the power play and will be Florida’s top defensive target. For Toronto to gain the edge, Matthews must find ways to stay effective despite the Panthers’ heavy forecheck.

Marner should be even more energized after becoming a first-time father, although sleep might be an issue. His seven assists in Round 1 showed his elite playmaking, and his chemistry with Matthews remains a significant weapon. If he channels his momentum into a big Game 1, the Maple Leafs’ offence could break open early.

Knies brings the physical edge and the willingness to belly up in front of Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. With his ability to score and a strong forechecking presence, he adds balance to the line by winning battles and extending shifts. If he can handle Florida’s pressure, he’ll create crucial space for his linemates.

If this line controls the pace, the Maple Leafs could take charge of the series from the start.

Maple Leafs Get a Second-Line Boost with Pacioretty Joining Nylander and Tavares

The Maple Leafs’ second line is shaping up to be a significant factor in the series against Florida, especially with Max Pacioretty bumping up alongside William Nylander and John Tavares. This group combines veteran savvy, scoring ability, and puck possession, and could pose real matchup problems for the Panthers.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pacioretty brings muscle, experience, and a shooter’s mindset. After looking sharp and scoring the series-winning goal against Ottawa, he adds skill and grit to a line that already features two high-IQ playmakers. His presence could help create space and balance, giving the Maple Leafs a dangerous secondary scoring threat.

Nylander, often under the radar, remains the line’s wildcard. His speed through the neutral zone and ability to carry the puck under pressure make him crucial to breaking Florida’s structured defence. If the Panthers sell out to stop Matthews and Marner, Nylander could be the one to take over.

Tavares remains the anchor down low. His strength on faceoffs and around the net is critical, especially in a physical series. He’s a master at finding space in traffic and winning small battles that lead to big goals.

If this trio clicks, it won’t just give the Maple Leafs depth—it could become a difference-making line in the series.

What the Maple Leafs’ Top Six Must Do to Win This Series

To win this series against the Panthers, the Maple Leafs must dominate where the margins matter most—special teams, composure, and consistency. The power play was lethal in Round 1. But now it faces one of the league’s top penalty-killing units in Florida, which shut down opponents at nearly 89%. That clash could very well decide the series.

The Maple Leafs’ top units—driven by Matthews, Marner, and Nylander—can capitalize early. In that case, they’ll force the Panthers to play from behind, something Florida isn’t built to do as effectively. On the flip side, Toronto must stay disciplined. Giving a physical, opportunistic team like Florida extra chances with the man advantage could be costly.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Beyond the power play, this series will test the Maple Leafs’ toughness and emotional control. The Panthers lead all playoff teams in hits per 60 minutes, and their forecheck is relentless. Under head coach Craig Berube, Toronto has shown signs of embracing a harder edge. That said, it’s not just about pushing back—it’s about staying composed. The Maple Leafs must break the forecheck cleanly, avoid retaliation penalties, and keep their structure intact under pressure.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Goaltending—whether from Anthony Stolarz or Joseph Woll—has to be steady, and every line needs to match Florida’s intensity shift for shift. This could be a personal battle for Stolarz, and fans should look for him to embrace it. Can Toronto win the battle of special teams, handle the physical storm without losing their discipline, and stay consistent across the board? They’ll have a real shot at controlling and ultimately winning this series if they can.

This series will be a test of resolve, toughness, and execution, and Game 1 is the Maple Leafs’ first real chance to show they’ve grown into a team built for this kind of challenge. If Toronto’s stars lead the way, the power play continues to deliver, and the defence stays poised under Florida’s relentless pressure, the momentum—both tonight and in the series—could shift in the Maple Leafs’ favour.