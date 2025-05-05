NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Devils, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers haven’t revealed who they are going with in goal to start their second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights. Meanwhile, as he joins Sidney Crosby for Team Canada, there are hints that Nathan MacKinnon expects big changes in Colorado. Finally, is there anything to the speculation that the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks might open up trade conversations involving Quinn Hughes?

Oilers to Go with Stuart Skinner?

On Sunday, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug posted, “I won’t read a ton into this, but the Oilers skate at the DCA, and Skinner is in what would normally be the starter’s net. We’ll ask Knoblauch after the skate. Lines and Pairings are otherwise the same.” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said they wouldn’t reveal their decision.

On Monday, Rishaug updated his report. He added, “Knoblauch said not to read anything into this, and didn’t name a starter.”

If the Oilers go with Skinner, it’s likely because they see it’s critical he gets back to his previous playoff self and that having him find his game is important to the long run. They may also believe that, should he not play well, they can go back to Calvin Pickard with time left in the series to swing the momentum back in their favor.

Is Nathan MacKinnon Looking for Change in Colorado?

An emotional Nathan MacKinnon spoke with the media following the Colorado Avalanche’s frustrating loss to the Dallas Stars. “They’re missing their best D & maybe their best forward… and we still couldn’t beat them. I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” MacKinnon said.

This is not to suggest MacKinnon wants out, but he’s got to be growing tired of losing Game 7s and the trade that sent his former teammate Mikko Rantanen away came back to bite the Avs. He noted, “I’m in shock, to be honest with you…This is the worst loss of my career.”

Head coach Jared Bednar and GM Chris MacFarland may be on the hot seat after the Game 7 collapse, but it doesn’t sound like either is in jeopardy of losing their jobs this summer.

Devils and Canucks Ready to Talk Quinn Hughes Trade?

There is still plenty of time for the Vancouver Canucks to assess what’s going to happen with Quinn Hughes, but insiders and analysts are already talking about the idea of a trade involving Vancouver and the New Jersey Devils. If the rumors are true that Hughes wants to play with his brothers, some believe the Canucks should consider moving Hughes now, instead of waiting until the end of his contract.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, a trade might be inevitable. Brooks proposed the Devils send Simon Nemec or Seamus Casey, Anton Silayev or Arseni Gritsyuk, a first-round pick, and forward Dawson Mercer in return.

Meanwhile, Jeff Marek gave his two cents on how the Canucks and Devils should talk about a Hughes trade. He explained the Devils might be open to moving Dougie Hamilton plus Simon Nemec, but the Canucks would be arguing that if the Devils want Quinn Hughes two years early, the conversation starts with either Nico Hischier or Jesper Bratt plus. “And then we start talking about prospects and we start talking about picks.”

Elliotte Friedman said on Friday’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that the Devils might be open to starting those conversations. “You call and say, ‘Hey guys, what’s going on here. I know what I’ve read. Is there a conversation here?’ It’s malpractice if you don’t make that phone call. I have no doubt Tom Fitzgerald will.”