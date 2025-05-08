Maple Leafs’ Rielly & Woll Show Their Mettle in 2-0 Series Start

It’s been 38 years since the Toronto Maple Leafs last held a 2–0 lead in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team then leaned on names like Wendel Clark, Mike Allison, and Russ Courtnall. Börje Salming was still anchoring the blue line, and the goaltenders were Ken Wregget and Allan Bester. That team ultimately fell in seven games to the Detroit Red Wings—a painful reminder that a strong start doesn’t guarantee anything.

Related: NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Blues, Mammoth

But this 2025 edition of the Maple Leafs is showing something different. They’re not just winning—they’re rising in the moments that matter most. Here’s a look at two Maple Leafs who are doing just that, showing their mettle and rising to the occasion.

Goalie Joseph Woll Stands Tall Under Pressure

Toronto’s 4–3 Game 2 win over the Florida Panthers doesn’t happen without Joseph Woll. After 18 days without seeing game action, Woll was thrust into a high-stakes situation against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Despite his inexperience—fewer than 10 NHL playoff appearances—he responded with calm, timely saves and a quiet confidence that has steadied the team.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His overall numbers in this series—.875 save percentage, 4.01 goals-against average—might not impress on paper. But Woll has outperformed Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who sits at .817 and 4.69, respectively. Most importantly, Woll has delivered in crunch time, making key saves in Games 1 and 2 when Florida pushed late to tie the game.

Related: This Year’s Maple Leafs Are Built for Postseason Chaos

Looking at his brief playoff history, Woll is now 5–2 in the postseason with a .919 SV% and a 2.25 GAA. He’s had the Panthers’ number, going 3–2 against them in the playoffs, including a gutsy showing two years ago and another clutch stretch against the Boston Bruins last spring. In both cases, Woll stepped in cold and gave the Maple Leafs a real chance. He’s doing it again now—turning a question mark in goal into a pillar of composure.

Morgan Rielly Is Proving He’s a Big-Game Player

Morgan Rielly has long been the subject of debate among fans, especially during the regular season. But in the playoffs, that narrative doesn’t hold. He is, quite simply, one of the best postseason defensemen in franchise history—and possibly the best.

With two assists in Game 2, Rielly has three goals and three assists in eight playoff games this year. He’s collected 27 points in his last 33 postseason games, and his 14 career playoff goals lead all Maple Leafs defensemen, one ahead of Ian Turnbull and two ahead of Salming.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In total, Rielly has 46 points in 65 playoff games. That puts him just three points behind Salming’s all-time franchise record of 49 points (in 81 games), and ahead of Salming’s scoring rate with 0.67 points per game. Only Turnbull, at 0.82, has been more efficient among Toronto defensemen.

Related: Remembering Borje Salming: “King” of Maple Leafs’ Defensemen

Even defensively, Rielly has risen. He’s set a playoff record for goals by a defenseman. But the bigger deal is that his career playoff plus/minus of plus-17 is second only to Carl Brewer’s plus-25 in franchise history. Legends like Tim Horton (minus-12) and Salming (minus-11) never reached that mark. Rielly has shown he’s not just contributing—he’s helping his team win.

Maple Leafs Are Learning to Win the Right Way

What separates this version of the Maple Leafs from those of the past? It’s not just talent. It’s the ability to rise when the pressure is highest.

Woll didn’t come into this series as a proven playoff goaltender, but he’s becoming one, game by game. Rielly isn’t just putting up points—he’s leading, defending, and rewriting franchise records under playoff lights. Together, they represent a shift in the team’s identity: a group no longer afraid of the moment, but one that embraces it.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Emerging from the Chaos

There’s still a long way to go in this series—and this postseason. But if this is the new standard for the Maple Leafs, they’re finally giving fans a reason to believe this run might be different. Because for the first time in decades, this team isn’t folding under the weight of expectations. It’s rising.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]