Maple Leafs on the Brink: Is This the End of an Era?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have once again found themselves at a crossroads. After going up 2–0 in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers and coming within inches of taking a commanding 3–0 lead on the road, the team has now dropped three straight. A 6–1 blowout loss in Game 5 sent the series back to Florida, where the Maple Leafs now face elimination.

There’s no question: tonight’s Game 6 is a defining moment for this core and quite possibly the entire franchise structure as it’s currently built. Let’s take a quick look at what’s at stake.

Is This the Most Important Maple Leafs Game in the Last 10 Years?

In many ways, the Maple Leafs might be playing the most important game of their last decade. The current Maple Leafs era — built around Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares — has been defined by high expectations and annually recurring heartbreak. But no stretch of play has carried this weight.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

After years of first-round exits, this season was supposed to be different. It was. Until it wasn’t. A Game 6 loss would undo all the optimism from finally getting out of Round 1. It would bring the franchise back to square one, possibly to the end of the current era. I know that has been said before, but there were only tweaks around the edges. Who really expects the team to run it back one more time should the Maple Leafs fold in this series? This time, not me.

So What Happens If the Maple Leafs Lose?

If Toronto plays another listless game and fails to extend the series, the fallout will be wide-reaching. First, Brendan Shanahan is likely out. I’d expect him to author his own resignation, but I do not expect him to be relieved of his duties. It feels like Shanahan’s on the hot seat. The “Shanaplan” hasn’t delivered the playoff success the fanbase demands.

Second, fans should expect a shakeup in the core. We’ve already seen changes around the edges, and (granted) with success. This time, it could be one of the big names. Two of the Core Four are on expiring contracts – Marner and Tavares.

Is This the End for Mitch Marner in Toronto?

It’s been speculated for months that Marner’s time in Toronto might be nearing its end. It’s not due to poor play, although these last few games haven’t lifted his stock among the fans. It’s mostly a combination of the sheer weight of the spotlight and the opportunity he will have on the open market.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner has had success, and he’s been an All-Star. Now, with his personal life evolving and a new child in the family, there’s a sense that he may want out. Life would be so much more “normal” in another venue. In many ways, even if the Maple Leafs win Game 6, this still feels like Marner’s final ride with the team. A loss only makes that more certain.

What Happens with John Tavares?

Tavares is still a productive player. He could probably command $8 million per year on the open market. But can Toronto afford that? Probably not. Given his desire to stay in his hometown, you can’t imagine Johnny Toronto would ask anywhere near that kind of salary. A team-friendly cap hit would seem his only path to remaining with the franchise.

If the Maple Leafs lose this game — and with Nylander due a raise and Matthews already locked in — it’s hard to see how Tavares fits financially. He’d have to come more cheaply. Is a tough call looming?

The Maple Leafs Are a Team on the Brink of Change

If the Maple Leafs lose Game 6, the team will become “different.” The question is, will they be better? Even if the answer is “No,” perhaps different will feel better for a large portion of Maple Leafs Nation – at least at first.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

That leaves some questions: first, has this core group peaked? Second, was the 2024-25 regular season their pinnacle? Finally, is retooling possible without tearing it all down?

These questions will define the summer — and maybe the next five years.

But First, the Maple Leafs and Panthers Play Game 6

As bad as Game 5 was, the Maple Leafs still have a chance. As Kevin Bieksa noted after the 6-1 Maple Leafs loss, it’s not aggregate scoring. The job is simple. The team must win one game to keep the season alive. And that means showing something they didn’t in Game 5: confidence, urgency, pride.

Whatever happens, we’ll know more about what this team is made of — and where it’s probably going — after tonight.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]