Maple Leafs Booed at Home: Fair or Foul?

The Toronto Maple Leafs were blown out 6–1 by the Florida Panthers in Game 5, and the reaction from the Scotiabank Arena crowd was swift and visceral. Boos echoed from the stands. Sweaters were thrown onto the ice. Frustration boiled over in what might have been the final home game of the season. On Hockey Central, the panel weighed in: were the fans justified, or was it a case of emotion overwhelming perspective?

The Maple Leafs Game 5 Sparked a Firestorm

Let’s start with the facts. Having once led this second-round series 2–0, Toronto trails 3–2 after back-to-back losses. Game 5 was not just a loss—it was a collapse. When Florida jumped to a lead, the Maple Leafs looked flat, uncertain, and beaten. As the goals piled up, the mood in the building shifted from hopeful to hostile.

Late last night, my often co-writer Stan Smith emailed me to say “There is not much to say about that game. It may have been the worst game I have ever seen them play. Even before the Panthers started to fill the net, Toronto couldn’t win a battle, couldn’t complete a pass, and couldn’t get the puck out of their own zone.”

If there’s any silver lining, Stan added, “it’s that they should be so embarrassed by that performance, they’ll have no choice but to be better on Friday.”

He leaves us with the essential question heading into Game 6: Who starts in goal?

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) makes a save against Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

Kevin Bieksa, Kelly Hrudey, and Elliotte Friedman dove into the heart of that reaction. Their debate wasn’t about whether Toronto played poorly—everyone agreed they did—but whether fans had a right to boo so loudly and publicly during the unraveling.

Bieksa Notes: Are Maple Leafs Fans Entitled to Anything?

Bieksa made one of the strongest arguments: “You’re not guaranteed anything. You’re not entitled to anything. This team is trying to win.” His perspective, shaped by years on the ice, emphasized the human side of the game. Players don’t go out to lose. When they stumble, the last thing they need is their crowd turning on them.

“You need some help from your family,” he said. “You need help from the fans.” The implication? Booing only deepens the hole.

Hrudey backed that up with a personal story from the 1993 Playoffs, when his team gave up seven goals at home. “I felt bad enough… I didn’t need to hear it from other people.” But the next game, his team won in double overtime. “You can move forward. You can move beyond those feelings.” That kind of resilience, he argued, is still possible for Toronto.

Friedman Gets It: I Wouldn’t Throw My Jersey, But I Understand

While none of the panelists condoned fans throwing jerseys on the ice, they didn’t dismiss the frustration. Friedman acknowledged the cost of attending games and the deep emotional investment fans make. “This fanbase is one of the most supportive in the NHL,” he said. “And I understand why people get that upset watching that game.”

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube

Still, the panel challenged fans to think in broader terms. “It’s 3–2 in the series. Would you have taken that at the start of the season?” There’s a world of difference between disappointment and despair. Game 6 is coming. The series isn’t over.

For Hrudy: The Real Issue Is Doubt

Perhaps the most revealing insight came in the broadcast’s final moments: “I thought they had doubt,” Hrudey said of the Maple Leafs. “When it went to 2–0 Florida, I saw it creep in.” Against a punishing, playoff-tested Panthers team, Toronto looked like it had run out of answers—and maybe even belief.

That, more than the scoreline, may be what fans were reacting to. Not just the loss, but the body language. The lack of fire. The absence of that “we’re not done yet” moment that playoff teams need to summon.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Game 6 looms in Florida. It might be the last dance—or the start of another comeback. For the Maple Leafs, the challenge is tactical and emotional. Can they silence the doubt? Can they show their fans something on Friday that changes the story?

As the panel said, this is about more than one night. It’s about how you respond when things fall apart. And if there’s one message that came through the noise, it’s this:

Don’t throw in the towel. And maybe—maybe—don’t throw the sweater either.