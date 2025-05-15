Quinn Hughes “Hired” Canucks Coach: More NHL News & Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Adam Foote is the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, and the consensus feeling is that Foote is the coach superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes chose. Did the Canucks hire Foote to keep Hughes happy? Meanwhile, is there any chance that Brock Boeser returns to the Canucks next season? Finally, did the 6-1 loss by the Toronto Maple Leafs hammer home the idea that the “Core Four” is done in Toronto and that Mitch Marner is leaving?

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced on Wednesday that the team had hired Adam Foote as the 22nd Head Coach in franchise history. He beat out Manny Malhotra and Marco Sturm for the role, and some interesting speculation surfaced following the news.

Many believe Quinn Hughes was heavily involved and responsible for the decision. Hughes has gone on record in the past, noting that “I think Adam Foote is the best coach I’ve ever had.” The Canucks are doing everything in their power to appease Hguhes admist concerns that he might bolt from the organization when his current contract is over. If his favorite coach is in Vancouver, perhaps that will keep Hughes in Vancouver. Many thought Malhotra was the favorite to land the job.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hughes had a say in the hiring process, and he was glowing in his review of Foote and the way he taught players. Jim Rutherford said of the decision, “Adam is a strong leader, good teacher and person who knows what it takes to build a great culture and winning attitude… His past experiences on the ice have translated nicely into a coaching style that fits our organization’s goals and vision.”

Jeff Paterson notes that there is still reason for concern. He explained that the hiring may make Hughes happy now. “But if he doesn’t see significant growth and bounce back from the team, how pleased will he be a year from now when eligible to sign long term regardless who the coach is?”

Could Brock Boeser Return to the Canucks?

It seems unlikely now that Brock Boeser has said he’s going to the market as a pending UFA, but Patrick Johnston of The Province reported that Canucks GM Patrik Allvin isn’t ruling out the idea of bringing the forward back. Allvin recently told season-ticket holders he wasn’t closed off the idea that Boeser could sign a new deal with the Canucks. He did admit that the winger will have to want to return to Vancouver, and that might be a long shot given the way Boeser felt like he was treated on the way out.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Series-Clinching OT Win Over Golden Knights

At this point, the favorites to land Boeser include the Minnesota Wild or the Carolina Hurricanes, who had tried to trade for Boeser in the past.

Insider Suggests Marner is Leaving Maple Leafs

Chris Johnston noted in a recent article for The Athletic that the “Core Four” is likely going to be a thing of the past at the end of this season. The 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers hammered home that reality on Wednesday night and while Johnston noted this is a tired storyline that has been uttered several times with no changes, this year is different.

Johnston explained:

“However, what’s different this time around is the fact that Marner is less than seven weeks away from testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent. There is absolutely zero reason to believe that he’ll be signing another contract in Toronto on or before July 1 – not after refusing to negotiate an in-season extension with the Leafs or even considering a request from management to waive his no-movement clause at the trade deadline.” source – ‘Maple Leafs’ once-heralded ‘Core Four’ era is slipping away before our eyes’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 05/15/2025

Marner’s legacy in Toronto may come to be known as the elite star who didn’t show up in the playoffs year after year, and on the way out, he blocked a trade that would have allowed the Maple Leafs to sign Mikko Rantanen.