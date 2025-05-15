Canucks News & Rumours: Foote, Willander, Romani & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks News and Rumours, the search for Rick Tocchet’s successor is over as it was announced on Wednesday that Adam Foote has been promoted from assistant to head coach. The news didn’t stop there, as Tom Willander signed his entry-level contract (ELC) shortly after. Finally, Anthony Romani has committed to the NCAA for the 2025-26 season, leaving the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) after four seasons with the North Bay Battalion and Barrie Colts.

It was reportedly down to Foote and Manny Malhotra, and the Canucks simply decided to promote their assistant coach from the last two seasons to the top job. While both of them have extensive NHL experience as players, they have never been head coaches in the league. In fact, Foote only has his time behind the Canucks bench on his resume, alongside a short stint in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2019-20 when he was head coach of the Kelowna Rockets. Malhotra, on the other hand, has seven seasons with the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant and a very impressive first season in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he has led the Abbotsford Canucks to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

But the Canucks chose to go with continuity and keep a coach that has been here the last two seasons and knows this roster inside and out. He also has a great working relationship with captain Quinn Hughes, someone that everyone wants to keep happy right now so that he doesn’t bolt for the East Coast in two years. Hughes himself has said that Foote is the best defence coach he’s ever had, so mission seemingly accomplished on that front. Since Foote signed a three-year contract, he will be here for the next two years to convince Hughes that this is the place to be, not New Jersey alongside his brothers.

Led by a more defensively-conscious Hughes, the Canucks’ defence and penalty killing were transformed by Foote, making it a strength rather than a weakness, which it arguably was under Bruce Boudreau and Travis Green. Now, all they need is an assistant coach that has some offensive creativity to spark Elias Pettersson back to his 100-point self – and the front office to work some magic in the offseason to add more talent to the forward group – and the team will be golden for 2025-26 and beyond.

Tom Willander Saga Ends, Signs 3-Year ELC

Alongside the coaching drama, another talking point over the last few weeks has been Willander and whether he would sign with the Canucks this year. There was talk about him returning to the NCAA for another season, along with “other situations becoming possible” after that. But that worry is over now. He is a Canuck after signing his three-year ELC on Wednesday.

“We are excited to have Tom under contract and for him to start his professional hockey career…Our group has watched him closely the past couple of seasons and have been impressed with his progression and growth in the NCAA. Now is the perfect time for him to take the next step and join our organization. The hard work starts this summer, and we look forward to seeing where Tom is at this September at training camp.” – General manager Patrik Allvin

Tom Willander, Boston College (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

While other top NCAA prospects quickly signed their ELCs after their seasons were over, it took a few extra weeks for Willander to put pen to paper. The delay was reportedly due to a gap in schedule-A bonuses, something college players get in their contracts when they sign in the offseason rather than before the NHL’s regular season ends. Both sides bridged that gap on Wednesday morning and finally put this story to bed. Willander is set to potentially earn up to US$500,000 in performance bonuses in his first season, up to US$900,000 in his second season and US$1 million in the final season (from ‘Canucks: Prospect Tom Willander signs three-year, entry level contract,’ The Province, 5/14/25).

With the ink finally dry on Willander’s ELC, fans can look forward to seeing him fight for a spot in training camp on a blue line that suddenly looks elite heading into the 2025-26 season. As it stands right now, the Canucks could have a top-six consisting of Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson, and Tom Willander. They likely will add another sixth/seventh defenceman in the vein of Derek Forbort (who they might re-sign), but regardless, that’s a pretty formidable six that Foote and his staff have in their arsenal for next season.

Anthony Romani Commits to Michigan State for 2025-26

Speaking of the NCAA, as one prospect leaves the college ranks, another will join it as Romani announced his commitment to Michigan State University on Tuesday. Drafted 162nd overall by the Canucks in 2024, the Pickering, Ontario native will be heading to the Spartans for the 2025-26 season, taking advantage of the adjusted Canadian Hockey League (CHL)-NCAA agreement that now allows CHL prospects to join the NCAA.

Related: Canucks 2025 NHL Draft Target: Braeden Cootes

Romani had an eventful final season in the OHL. He started with the North Bay Battalion, got injured early on, and then was traded to the Barrie Colts before the deadline. He caught fire with his new team, finishing the regular season with 19 goals and 30 points in 29 games, and another 12 goals and 24 points in the playoffs. The Colts got swept by the powerhouse Spokane Chiefs in the Eastern Conference Final, but he finished on a tear, notching 28 points as part of a 17-game point streak. Known for his hard shot and hockey IQ, he should bring a lot of offence to the Spartans, and depending on how he adjusts to the next level, could solidify his status as one of the steals of the 2024 Draft.

2 Boxes on the To-Do List Checked Off, Next Up: Draft & Free Agency

With two boxes on the Canucks’ to-do list checked off, they will turn their attention to the 2025 Draft, and very quickly after that, free agency. Will they add to their prospect pool with the 15th overall pick or trade it? Will Brock Boeser and Pius Suter re-sign? All those questions and more will be answered in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to The Hockey Writers as we will keep you up to date throughout both events.