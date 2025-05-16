Seattle Kraken’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Adam Larsson

The 2024-25 season has been over for the Seattle Kraken for a while. While they did not have a great season, failing to make the postseason for the second straight year, they ended the season going 35-41-6. Each player on the team contributed in different ways, some having a better performance than others. Let’s take a look at Adam Larsson’s performance in the 2024-25 season.

Larsson’s Performance in the 2024-25 Season

Larsson is one of the few remaining original members of the Kraken. After Seattle selected him from the Edmonton Oilers in the expansion draft, this is now his fourth season with the Kraken, but the 14th overall in the league. He is certainly a veteran on this team, as he reached a milestone of 900 career games this season, and 930 games overall when it came to an end.

Adam Larsson, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Larsson played in all 82 games this season, and he recorded 28 points via seven goals and 21 assists. His career total went up to 241 points with 52 goals and 189 assists. He was plus-22, and his plus/minus for his career is now plus-50. He averaged 21:11 minutes of ice time (TOI) for the season. Considering he plays on Seattle’s top line of defense, this is not surprising. More on the scoring front, Larsson had 112 shots on goal and took a total of 263 shot attempts.

On the defense side of things, Larsson had 148 blocks and 104 hits. Unfortunately, he had more giveaways than takeaways, with 55 giveaways to 33 takeaways. He did his best in defensive plays, although it was not his best season overall.

Larsson’s Past Seasons with Seattle

The 2022-23 season was Larsson’s best season with Seattle by a mile. He recorded 33 points via eight goals and 25 assists. On top of this, this was his career-best point total in a single season so far. This season was also the best for him in terms of his defensive stats, with 173 blocks and 222 hits. This was his best career season in blocks, however, his best for hits was in 2018-19, when he recorded 256 with the Edmonton Oilers. His giveaways and takeaways were better this season as well, making 32 takeaways and only having 30 giveaways.

Larsson’s Future

Before the start of the 2024-25 season, the Kraken signed Larsson to a four-year contract valued at $21 million, $5.25 million average annual value (AAV). He is locked in until at least the 2028-29 season with Seattle. If they had not signed him, he would have hit the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Since he is a part of the Kraken’s top defense pairing and his partner, Vince Dunn, is signed until the 2026-27 season, it makes sense that Seattle would want to keep Larsson around long-term as well.

Provided the pair are not traded ahead of the 2025-26 season, it seems likely that both Dunn and Larsson will make up the top pairing to start the next season. Certainly, a lot can happen in the next five months, but both Larsson and Dunn were the Kraken’s best defensive performers this past season. Larsson’s performance in 2024-25 has shown why he is deserving of that spot on the top pairing in 2025-26.

Larsson’s Overall Grade

Larsson didn’t set a new personal best this season, but it wasn’t a bad one by any means. Looking at all of his stats from this season, he would receive a B+. He was consistently on the ice when others scored and put himself in the middle of scoring chances. He made his best attempts with his defensive plays, but it wasn’t his best season by any means. However, he continued to give his all through to the end of the season. There’s a reason he is on the top pairing after all, and it would not be surprising if he stayed there for the 2025-26 season.