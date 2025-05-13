Oilers’ Janmark Has Become a Very Undervalued Asset

Many have wondered why the Edmonton Oilers continued to put Mattias Janmark in the lineup. The 32-year-old has provided almost nothing offensively over the past two seasons, scoring six goals and recording 30 points in 151 games. Despite the unimpressive output, head coach Kris Knoblauch continued to trust the Swedish centre.

However, public perception of Janmark began to shift last season, as he was a crucial member of a penalty kill that struck fire in the postseason and helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final. Suddenly, Janmark, who had four goals and eight points in 25 playoff games, was being praised, and many wanted him to be re-signed for the following season.

Janmark did re-sign to a three-year extension. That seemed long and many criticized this new deal when his play was underwhelming again this season. Once again, many wanted him out of the lineup. Yes, he’s proving again in the playoffs why Knoblauch continues to trust him.

Janmark Finds New Gear in Playoffs

Just as he did a year ago, Janmark has elevated his game in the playoffs. Through 10 games, he’s already matched his regular-season output of two goals and has added an assist. He’s been providing offence despite averaging less than 12 minutes of ice time per game.

He also continues to be a steady presence in the defensive zone. He’s been a big part of the Oilers’ penalty kill throughout the postseason, averaging 1:33 per game. That ranks fourth amongst Oilers forwards, trailing only Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, and Connor Brown.

Producing in the playoffs is not new for Janmark. When he was acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2021 Trade Deadline, he had just one goal and five points in 15 regular-season games. But, in the playoffs, he had four goals and eight points in 16 games, providing the team with solid secondary scoring through their run.

While his offensive production in the postseason has been a pleasant surprise to Oilers’ fans, Janmark has proven he can produce. While he hasn’t shown it during his time in Edmonton, he notched 15 and 19 goals in his first two NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. Given the opportunity, Janmark can produce better numbers than most expect.

What’s notable is that Janmark hasn’t gotten a bigger opportunity in these playoffs. In fact, his role has decreased slightly, as he averaged just over 13 minutes of ice time in the regular season. It’s becoming clear he’s one of those special players who ups his game in the big moments.

Despite his valued production, the Oilers haven’t needed to elevate Janmark’s minutes, as they are also getting solid contributions from many other depth pieces including Brown, Corey Perry, and Adam Henrique. All they really need from Janmark at this time is his continued effort on the penalty kill, though his offensive production certainly hasn’t hurt.

Janmark a Key Depth Piece for Oilers

Despite many wanting Janmark to be the odd man out to begin the playoffs, the veteran forward has quickly changed the narrative. He’s become an impactful player and a key depth piece who provides offence when it counts.

With so many questions surrounding the Oilers’ depth after their top stars, Janmark is proving there is more than enough sprinkled throughout the forward group. If he can continue to play at this level during the postseason, it will help the Oilers reach their goal of returning to the Final and winning it all this year. In order to get one step closer, however, the Oilers will need to eliminate the Golden Knights, who they hold a 3-1 series lead over. There’s plenty of motivation on Janmark’s end as he has an opportunity to send his former team packing.