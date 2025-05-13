Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Report Card: J.J. Peterka

It seems like fans, management, and players are ready to move on from the 2024-25 Buffalo Sabres season. Given its massively-disappointing ending, it only stands to reason that all eyes are looking ahead to the potential trades, draft targets, and everything the offseason entails.

With the draft more than a month away and the playoffs happening, we will take the time out to look at how each Sabre did during the season. Next up is one of the most productive players in the lineup, J.J. Peterka.

Peterka’s Career-Best Season

Despite reservations from the fans, the 2020 second-round pick had the best season of his young career. The 23-year-old hit new career-highs in assists (41), points (68), power-play goals (6), time on ice (18:11), and hits (30). His 27 goals came just one short of tying his previous high set during the 2023-24 season.

Like many other Sabres, the biggest criticism of Peterka is his consistency. Though his dry stretches were fewer and further between, Peterka needs to work on being more consistent on a nightly basis. He’s only 23, so some of that will come with time.

Though he may not quite turn out to be an elite scoring winger, there is a lot to like about what he’s done in his brief career. Continuing that growth and upward trajectory is critical not only for Peterka, but for the Sabres as well.

Peterka’s Season-Over-Season Growth

The only consistency we have seen out of the Sabres since Ryan Miller left town is in the loss column. Thankfully, players like Peterka are showing consistent growth. Peterka was solid as a rookie two seasons ago and has only gotten better since then.

Though he had 28 goals and 50 points in 82 games in 2023-24, this has to be seen as Peterka’s real coming-out party. Spending most of his time with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, Peterka showed that he can be a top-line winger.

Considering his age, Peterka’s best days should be ahead of him. Getting so close to the 30-goal mark is a nice step, but it will be time for Peterka to continue his growth and cross that threshold. Getting to 30-plus goals and 80-plus points would be a fantastic continuation of that already promising development.

Grading Peterka

When it comes to grading Peterka’s 2024-25 season, we looked at defensive play, scoring prowess, playmaking, teamwork, and leadership. What is most interesting about Peterka’s report card is how well he did in some areas and how average he did in others.

Let’s take a look at Peterka’s overall grades for the 2024-25 season:

Scoring – B+

Defense – C+

Leadership – C+

Playmaking – A-

Teamwork – B+

Overall – B+

Peterka established himself as not only a top-line-level player, but someone who should be part of the core moving forward. His defensive play and leadership could use improvement, but he had some electric moments with Thompson while showing himself as a consistent goal-scoring threat.

2025-26 and Beyond

After Tuch, re-signing Peterka will be the biggest priority. He is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) and deserves a long-term deal. The Sabres could opt for a bridge deal now and hope he continues to develop before giving him a big money deal, but that doesn’t feel like the play here.

Heading into next season, Peterka should be the top left winger on the team. He has the potential to eclipse the 30-goal, 80-point mark if he can iron out the kinks and remain healthy and consistent. If he can do that while being more responsible defensively, the Sabres could find their next major value contractually.