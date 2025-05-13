Oilers Push Golden Knights to the Brink With 3-0 Game 4 Victory

A shocking finish to Game 3 saw the Vegas Golden Knights keep themselves in the series with a buzzer-beating 4-3 victory on the road. Now, two nights later, the Edmonton Oilers were hoping to shake off the unfortunate ending to take a stranglehold of this Round 2 series. Game 4 took place Monday night (May 12) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers won this one by a score of 3-0. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers started this one off quickly as Connor Brown feathered one out front and Adam Henrique buried it just 1:27 into the game. Edmonton seemed to control the game for the most part to start, and they were really trying to get up in the grill of Vegas goaltender Adin Hill. The Golden Knights quickly got tired of it, resulting in some pushing and a big-time tilt between Nic Hague and Trent Frederic. The Oilers picked up the extra penalty in the melee, however, they were able to kill it off.

Edmonton batted another one home a bit later on, once again off the stick of Henrique. This was his second of the game, and immediately after it went in, another massive scrum ensued due to Evander Kane bulling over Hill. Vegas got another power play out of it, but they could not convert. The Golden Knights got one more opportunity late in the frame, but did not even register a shot. An absolutely chaotic first period finished with the Oilers up 2-0, as well as ahead on the shot clock, 15-5.

The second period was a much tamer one than the first. Play remained uneventful until shortly before the halfway point of the game when Kane ripped one past Hill off the rush to extend the Edmonton lead further. Other than that, the middle frame was a quiet one. Pavel Dorofeyev took a tripping penalty that led to nothing, and the Oilers preserved their lead heading into the third. The lead was 3-0, with the shots still heavily in their favour at 25-12.

The final period did not amount to much. The Golden Knights grew more desperate as the period went on, but Stuart Skinner and the Oilers defence stood tall and thwarted any bid at a late comeback. Vegas pulled their goalie with just inside five minutes to play, however, they could only muster a couple shots with the extra man out there. Big saves and bigger hits proved to be the difference in this one. The final score was 3-0 for Edmonton, with the shots at 32-24 for them as well.

A few players had standout performances in this one, all for the Oilers. Henrique potted the first two goals of the game, and Kane had a goal and an assist. Skinner stopped all 24 shots he faced as well for his second career playoff shutout.

Game 5 of this series will be Wednesday night (May 14) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Puck drop for that one is 7:30 p.m. MDT. The Oilers will look to finish it off on the road and advance to the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row, while the Golden Knights will look to force Game 6.