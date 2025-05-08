Rantanen Nets Hat Trick in Stars’ 3-2 Game 1 Win Over Jets

Mikko Rantanen scored his second hat trick in as many games, and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves as the Dallas Stars took Game 1 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, while Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Game Recap

The Jets were outshot 12-5 in the early-going of the first period, but finished the period with eight straight shots, including five on the power play. Both goalies made big saves throughout the opening 20 minutes. The Stars took two penalties in the last half of the period, but the Jets could not capitalize.

Niederreiter finally broke the ice at 3:30 of the second period, with a fluttering backhand shot from the right circle that deflected off the left post and in, which gave the Jets a 1-0 lead.

At 8:43, Dadonov slapped a one-timer from the right side of the crease, and Rantanen pounced on the rebound in the crease and poked it in for his sixth goal of the postseason.

Rantanen tipped in a Thomas Harley shot from the point a 14:21 for his second goal of the night, and gave the Stars a 2-1 lead.

Thomas Harley, Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz, and Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars celebrate a second period goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

At 16:38, on the power play, Rantanen scored his third goal of the night for his second hat trick in as many games. From the left boards in the offensive zone, Duchene found Rantanen in the right circle, and Rantanen beat Hellebuyck with a wrist shot that deflected off Jets’ defenseman Dylan Samberg’s stick.

57 seconds later, Scheifele brought the Jets to within one after Gabriel Vilardi created a turnover behind the Stars’ net and found Scheifele all alone in the slot, who beat Oettinger glove-side for his third goal of the postseason.

Despite the Jets controlling the play for most of the final period, the Stars held on for the 3-2 win and lead Round 2 1-0.

The Jets outshot the Stars 32-24 and went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Stars went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Game 2 is back at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Friday night.