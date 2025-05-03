Maple Leafs’ Work Just Beginning with Matchup Against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have advanced to the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in Game 6 to win the series 4-2. After almost losing a 3-0 series lead, they finished the job but there was a lot of noise with their playoff past starting to creep in.

However, they managed to stay the course and be resilient. The star players showed up in an elimination game, the special teams were on point and they closed out a series when they were supposed to. Just when they started to bend, they didn’t break as their work ethic and drive really showed. They got contributions throughout the lineup and while they had a hard-fought series, they have to go through another tough opponent against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Florida Panthers.

Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs (The Hockey Writers)

The last time they faced the Panthers, they dismantled the Maple Leafs in five games back in 2023. However, this is a different Maple Leafs team from the last time they faced each other. The additions made and the mindset from training camp to now was for this moment as the real work begins as they look to continue their playoff journey.

Maple Leafs Better Equipped for This Matchup

The Maple Leafs were clearly outmatched the last time they faced the Panthers. However, given the mindset and business-like mentality that head coach Craig Berube has instilled in them, they’re better equipped to take on the Panthers this time around. They showed that they can push back and elevate against a team like the Senators, however, they’re not the Panthers. They’re a different breed of a tough, in-your-face style of hockey that won them a Championship.

The Maple Leafs have the ability to play and win with a shutdown and gritty style of hockey. Both sides weren’t conceding much as the shots were low, even in Game 6. The Maple Leafs managed to convert on their opportunities when it presented itself as they got goals from star players in Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Max Pacioretty at a critical moment.

Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring an overtime winning goal with his teammates during Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs had to work for their chances and for the most part, they did just that. There were some struggles, but they overcame it and capitalised on them. The Panthers are likely to do the same and pounce on their chances as well. In their series against the Senators, the Maple Leafs had a 9-4 advantage in terms of five-on-five goals off of scoring chances, a 69.23%. The Panthers were 10-8, a 55.56% against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Maple Leafs have done a good job to press and put pressure on their opponent and that will need to continue in the second-round.

The Maple Leafs proved they can play a hard-working style that can grind it out and win games in tight scenarios. They’re going to have to do that once again against the Panthers as they won’t give a lot up. The Maple Leafs have to once again power through and let their skill take over when they’re supposed to, similar to that 3-2 Maple Leafs win against the Panthers back at the start of April.

Related: 6 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ First-Round Series Win Over Senators

The Panthers’ depth always plays a big part and now the Maple Leafs have role players that can keep up with everyone on the other side and from what we saw in those six games against the Senators, they can get contributions from other sources. Pacioretty and Max Domi scored key goals, they got production and shut down play from the backend, which hasn’t been seen in any postseason. To get that balance is a breath of fresh air as that’s a defensive unit that wins games and championships.

Maple Leafs Need to be Perfect

Everything went right against the Senators, but now, it’s a different chapter and the Maple Leafs can’t afford to lose their focus against the Panthers. They truly need to be perfect in every aspect of their game otherwise they’re going to get hurt big time.

Berube has always preached a compete-level needed to win as that is what’s going to win you games. That was shown in Game 6 as they can play with that mindset and continue to press their opponent. While they were the better team, the Maple Lefs need to clean some things up if they want to come out on top. During that game, the players were wanting this more than anything and even when there was a shift in momentum, they didn’t waiver and battled back. That’s the difference compared to other Maple Leafs teams as they would be dejected and pressure would increase. They actually thrived and excelled in that area.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the Maple Leafs want to beat the Panthers, they need to be quicker with their breakouts against the Panthers as the physical play from the Senators forced turnovers at times and the pressure even led to extended zone time. They can’t force plays in the offensive zone and they need to rely on the dump and chase to establish a forecheck as the Panthers are a strong and complete team that can wear you down easily.

While it’s tough to have a perfect game every time, the Maple Leafs need to be consistent and continue with their approach just like they did against the Senators. If they continue to win those 50/50 battles, compete in the tough areas and have a strong drive and work ethic, that’s the kind of play that can propel you forward in the playoffs.

Related: Hockey Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to Start Woll Over Stolarz vs. Panthers

The Panthers are not going to make things easy against the Maple Leafs, however, they’ve shown that they can elevate their play and play a style capable of winning. The series against the Senators was essentially a warmup for what’s to come.

The Maple Leafs passed that challenge and now it’s onto the next as the work is just beginning with an opponent that they’re all too familiar with. There’s history there and I’m sure the Maple Leafs would like to get some revenge from 2023.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.