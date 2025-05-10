3 Keys to the Oilers Winning Game 3 Against the Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Playoffs action continues tonight (May 10) at Rogers Place, where the Edmonton Oilers have a chance to put a stranglehold on the Vegas Golden Knights when the teams square off in Game 3 of their second-round series.

After defeating the Golden Knights twice at T-Mobile Arena earlier this week, including a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime on Thursday (May 8), the Oilers have returned home with a 2-0 lead and are now just two wins away from advancing to the Western Conference Final for a third time in the last four postseasons.

But before they can think about winning a fourth game, the Oilers need to get their third win against Vegas. Here are three keys to Edmonton going up 3-0 on the Golden Knights.

Oilers Must Learn From the Past

Amazingly, this is only the third time since they last won the Stanley Cup in 1990 that the Oilers have taken a 2-0 series lead. The last time it happened was in 2017, during the very first playoff run for Edmonton’s current leadership core of captain Connor McDavid and alternate captains Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eight years ago, Edmonton also won Games 1 and 2 of the second round on the road, defeating the Anaheim Ducks by scores of 5-3 and 2-1. Back home with a chance to take a 3-0 series lead, the Oilers stumbled out of the gate in Game 3, falling behind 3-0 before the first period was 12 minutes old. Anaheim went on to win that contest by a score of 6-3. Then the Ducks won Games 4 and 5 and eventually eliminated the Oilers in seven games.

The 2017 Ducks have a lot in common with the 2025 Golden Knights, both being established powerhouses rich in postseason experience. But what’s different this time is that the Oilers are no longer wide-eyed playoff rookies. They are now a team loaded with veterans who have been through the playoff wars. McDavid and Co. need to draw on that experience from eight years ago to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen again in 2025.

Oilers Need More From McDavid

Speaking of the captain, the Oilers need greater production from McDavid. Edmonton is on fire this postseason, having won six consecutive games, but the reason for its run of success has been depth scoring.

Over Edmonton’s six straight victories, 14 different Oilers have scored, eight of whom have at least two goals during the streak. McDavid, meanwhile, has just one goal in the last six games.

MCDAVID TO DRAISAITL 🚨



Connor McDavid makes a beautiful move to set up Leon Draisaitl for the @Energizer overtime winner in Game 2! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/DkMXp2kuhw — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2025

Eight players have already scored for the Oilers in Round 2. McDavid has just one assist in Games 1 and 2 against Vegas combined, setting up Draisaitl for the winning goal after making a jaw-dropping deke in overtime on Thursday.

It’s fantastic that Edmonton is getting contributions from throughout its lineup. No team can win a championship without everyone pitching in at some time or another. But now that the supporting cast has staked Edmonton to a series lead, it’s time for the greatest player on the planet to take them to the next round.

McDavid, to his credit, knows he needs to be better. Even after his heroics on Thursday, he said that Game 2 was “not my best.” If the Oilers are capable of a sixth consecutive victory when their captain isn’t at his best, imagine what’s possible when he finds his stride.

Oilers Must Ride the Home Wave

Rogers Place is going to be electric when the Oilers take the ice tonight. The Oilers need to capitalize on every last advantage that comes from playing in their barn.

Edmonton has made Rogers Place exceptionally inhospitable for visiting teams at this time of year. Dating back to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Oilers are 9-2 over their last 11 postseason games at home. They’ve won five straight playoff games at Rogers Place, averaging an incredible six goals per game over that streak. In Round 1 against the Kings, Edmonton went 3-0, winning by scores of 7-4, 4-3 and 6-4.

While home ice doesn’t always prove advantageous in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it certainly has this postseason, with home teams going 35-19 through games completed Friday (May 9). The Oilers will look to continue that trend tonight.