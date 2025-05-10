New Jersey Devils’ 2025 Free Agent Predictions

The 2024-25 season is officially over for the New Jersey Devils. After a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Devils will have to look ahead to the future. With free agency looming in just under two months, New Jersey has a lot of players, both restricted free agents (RFA) and unrestricted free agents (UFA), who could make their way to another team with the right offer. Let’s look at all those players and what choices make sense for each.

RFA – Cody Glass – Uncertain

Cody Glass joined the Devils on the last day of the trade deadline. Glass was traded with Jonathan Gruden of the Pittsburgh Penguins. In exchange, the Penguins received Chase Stillman, Max Graham, and a third-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Glass seemed to be struggling in Pittsburgh, recording 15 points in 51 games. Once Glass hit the Devils, he seemed to find his stride. In his 14 regular-season games, he recorded seven points via two goals and five assists. He recorded a point in every other game, whereas with the Penguins, he recorded a point every three and a half games.

Cody Glass, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Glass did not spend a long time with the Devils, but his impact was noticeable from the beginning. His two-year, $2.5 million average annual value (AAV) contract comes to an end, and Glass will be searching for more money. If the Devils offered him $3 million AAV for a two-year contract, it seems likely that Glass could continue with his time in New Jersey. If he receives an offer sheet from another team for more money, though, it wouldn’t be ridiculous for him to sign with them instead.

RFA – Luke Hughes – Re-Signing

Although RFA players can receive an offer sheet contract from another team, Luke Hughes is ineligible. Since he only played two games in his first season, Hughes has not completed three years of professional experience. Regardless, it seems highly unlikely that the Devils would let Hughes go. He stepped up production this season, recording 44 points in 71 games. If he played a full healthy season, he would have broken his point total last season, which was 47 points in 82 games.

Hughes will probably receive a large contract for at least three years. He hasn’t breached the million mark yet, as his current contract is $925,000 AAV. With this next contract, he will likely reach $1 million AAV, perhaps $2 million.

Nolan Foote might not be a familiar name for many Devils fans, because he only played in seven games with New Jersey. Recording one assist on March 29 against the Minnesota Wild, Foote has spent most of his professional hockey career in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 53 games with the Utica Comets this season, Foote recorded 39 points via 18 goals and 21 assists.

While he hasn’t been making a huge impact in the NHL, Foote has been preparing for a full-time role in the NHL through his time with the Comets. In five seasons with the Devils, he has played in 30 NHL games. He is slowly making his way to the big leagues, and in time, he will get there. His current contract is valued at $825,000 AAV. With a lower cap hit than many other players, the Devils could sign Foote for either the same or even an increase to $1 million AAV for another one-year contract.

UFA – Tomas Tatar – Signing Elsewhere

The Devils picked up Tomas Tatar from the Seattle Kraken during last year’s free agency. He signed a contract for one year at $1.8 million AAV on July 2, 2024. Throughout the 2024-25 season, Tatar played 74 games and recorded 17 points via seven goals and ten assists. He was a decent addition to the Devils’ bottom six this season.

With the incoming draft class and the addition of Arseniy Gritsyuk signing an entry-level contract, it seems unlikely they would sign Tatar to another contract. With 14 seasons and 927 games under his belt, the veteran might be a better fit on another team, if he doesn’t decide to go international.

UFA – Nathan Bastian – Signing Elsewhere

Nathan Bastian has spent the majority of his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils, aside from the 12 out of 276 NHL career games he spent with the Kraken after he was claimed by the Devils in the expansion draft. This season was a tough one for Bastian, as he only played 59 of the 82 games, partially due to being on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to a broken jaw. Exiting a game on Nov. 1, he missed the rest of the games that month and missed some in the next month, until he returned on Dec. 10. Of the games he did play, Bastian recorded ten points via four goals and six assists. This is his lowest points total since his second season with the Devils in 2020-21, and he even played in fewer games in the two seasons before this one.

Similar to Tatar, Bastian has been a member of the fourth line all season. After a less-than-stellar performance during 2024-25, Bastian would be better suited elsewhere. His contract for this season was $1.35 million AAV. If he wants to try and get more money, Bastian is better off seeking other opportunities.

UFA – Curtis Lazar – Signing Elsewhere

The Devils were no stranger to injury this season, and Curtis Lazar missed several games after having to undergo knee surgery. His recovery time went on for a month and a half, from Oct. 27 until Dec. 17, so he missed a good stretch of games. He struggled to stay healthy after this, missing games sporadically throughout the season. In the 48 games he played this season, Lazar recorded five points via two goals and three assists.

Related: New Jersey Devils’ 2024-25 Season Awards

In 11 seasons, the Devils are now the sixth team Lazar has played for. It would not surprise me if Lazar begins the 2025-26 season with his seventh NHL franchise.

UFA – Daniel Sprong – Signing Elsewhere

In the 2024-25 season, Daniel Sprong played in 30 NHL games, however, his time was split between three teams. He began the season with the Vancouver Canucks, until he was traded to the Kraken for future considerations. Sprong split his time between the NHL and the AHL until Seattle traded Sprong to New Jersey in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on the last day of the trade deadline. With New Jersey, Sprong played in 11 games and recorded two assists. He played in one game in the playoffs and recorded a minus-1 rating.

It appears Sprong cannot stick to a single NHL team. It seems unlikely the Devils will re-sign him; hopefully, Sprong will find luck with his next NHL team.

UFA – Justin Dowling – Uncertain

As Justin Dowling’s $775,000 AAV two-year contract winds down, it might be best if the Devils let him go to free agency. Dowling played in 52 regular-season games and recorded seven points via two goals and five assists. He played in five playoff games and completely flatlined — he did not record a single point and was neutral in plus/minus.

While he didn’t perform this season, there is a chance that the Devils will re-sign him and mostly play him in the AHL. It could go either way. However, it might be best if they pick up someone else.

UFA – Brian Dumoulin – Re-Signing

Brian Dumoulin was a late addition to the Devils’ roster after the Anaheim Ducks traded him to the Devils on the last day of the trade deadline. In exchange, Anaheim received Herman Traff and a second-round pick in the upcoming 2025 Draft. In 19 regular-season games with New Jersey, Dumoulin recorded six points via one goal and five assists. While he didn’t record a single point in the playoffs, he logged plenty of ice time, including 45 shifts for 36:24 of ice time in the single game the Devils won in Round 1. Dumoulin also earned a plus-2 rating, the only game he went positive on. In the final game of Round 1 of the playoffs, Dumoulin logged 47 shifts, equaling 37:19 of ice time. With several defensemen out with injury for the Devils, Dumoulin certainly stepped up where he was needed.

Brian Dumoulin, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After he stepped up in the playoffs, Dumoulin seemed deserving of another contract with New Jersey. The 2024-25 season was Dumoulin’s 12th season in the league; he has already played in 706 career NHL games. As he is more of a veteran player, a one-year contract seems fitting for Dumoulin. He was previously signed to a two-year contract, valued at $6.3 million total, with the Ducks. This seems fair, and another $3 million for a one-year contract would make sense.

UFA – Dennis Cholowski – Signing Elsewhere

Another late acquisition for New Jersey, Dennis Cholowski joined the team on the last day of the trade deadline. The Devils acquired Cholowski from the New York Islanders in exchange for Adam Beckman on March 7. He played in six games and recorded zero points; on top of this, he went minus-4 in his six games with the Devils and went minus-3 in his final regular-season game.

After a poor performance, it seems likely the Devils will have no remorse in letting him go to another team.

UFA – Jake Allen – Re-Signing

There is no denying that Jake Allen stepped up to the plate while Jacob Markstrom was injured. In 31 games played this season, he recorded 13 wins, including four shutouts, to help keep the Devils’ playoff hopes alive in the middle of the season. His time as the starting goaltender in the middle of the season proved his worth to the team.

Allen’s two-year contract is coming to a close. His original contract was for two years, valued at $7.7 million. With his performance in the league this season, Allen could potentially even increase to a two-year contract at $8 million, or $4 million AAV.

Draft and Free Agency Coming Up Shortly

The 2025 NHL Draft will occur on June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Three days later, free agency will begin on Tuesday, July 1.