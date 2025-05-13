3 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 3-0 Loss to Oilers as Series Slips to 3-1

When Reilly Smith buried the game-winning goal with just 0.4 seconds left in Game 3, it felt like a momentum-shifting moment for the Vegas Golden Knights. After the game, they only trailed 2-1 in the series, and it wasn’t unfamiliar territory — they’d rallied from the same spot in Round 1 against the Minnesota Wild.

Riding the momentum from their dramatic Game 3 win, the Golden Knights had a chance to even the series in Game 4 but fell flat. The Edmonton Oilers seized control early on and walked away with a dominant 3-0 victory, moving within one win of a trip to the Western Conference Final for the second season in a row.

Despite the physical intensity early in the first period, the Golden Knights struggled to translate that energy into goals. Here are three takeaways from Game 4, starting with special teams, where the power play played a significant role for Vegas.

Power Play Struggles, Fails to Capitalize on Opportunities

During the regular season, the Golden Knights boasted the NHL’s second-best power play, converting at a lethal 28.0%. But in Game 4, that same unit went silent, squandering key opportunities that could have swung the game in their favor.

On the night, they went 0-3, and those didn’t generate much. Through two periods, they only had 12 registered shots and finished the game with 24 shots.

The Golden Knights’ power play, which was one of their biggest strengths during the regular season, became a missed opportunity in Game 4. They couldn’t capitalize on chances, and while it wasn’t the sole reason for the loss, a goal or two with the man advantage could have shifted the game’s outcome.

If they want any chance on Wednesday night in Game 5, they’ll need to make sure they’re taking advantage of what’s given to them.

Adin Hill Gets Tested

Adin Hill played a crucial role in the Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup run, providing steady play when it mattered most. With an 11-4-0 record, a 2.17 goals-against average (GAA), and a .931 save percentage (SV%), he was a reliable presence between the pipes, stepping up in big moments and helping lead Vegas to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers screens goaltender Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hill’s play in 2025, though, has been a stark contrast to his stellar performance in 2023. Struggling with routine saves, his inconsistency has been evident since Round 1, with Games 2 and 3 allowing four or more goals.

That was the same story in Game 4, as in the early goings, Hill was involved in extra pushing and shoving after the whistle, along with some extracurricular activities. He gave up three goals on 32 shots, but was also deeply entangled in the on-ice drama.

Things calmed down after the first period, but the damage was already done. Hill struggled to find his rhythm, and the rest of the Golden Knights followed suit.

Slow Start Bites Golden Knights

In Game 3, the Oilers scored the first two goals and led 2-0, but the Golden Knights’ slow start didn’t bite them after they scored three consecutive goals and eventually won 4-3. In Game 4, the same situation unfolded, with Adam Henrique scoring the first two goals, as the Oilers went up 2-0 within 15 minutes. However, the comeback fans saw from Game 3 did not replicate itself, with the slow start biting the Golden Knights in the rear end.

With few high-danger opportunities throughout the game, the drive early in the game cost them. Stuart Skinner was also solid all night, earning his second playoff shutout of his career.

The Golden Knights will need everything they have in Game 5 and the remainder of the series, as it’s now do or die.

Down 3-1, Vegas Finds Themselves in a Steep Hole

The Oilers now hold a commanding 3-1 series lead and boast a 96% chance to close it out, whether in Game 5 or beyond. For the Golden Knights, the odds are daunting, and they’ll need a near-miracle to keep their season alive as the series shifts back to Vegas for a do-or-die Game 5 on Wednesday night. Vegas’ season is now on thin ice, as they’ll be fighting for their life from here on out.