Calvin Pickard Out of Game 3, Skinner Gets the Start

The Edmonton Oilers will be without Calvin Pickard in goal for Game 3 versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Several reports from the morning skate at Rogers Place note that Pickard was not on the ice with the main group and that Stuart Skinner was in the starter’s net. Skinner later confirmed he would be starting on Saturday night.

The Oilers are preparing for a pivotal Game 3 against the Golden Knights, but questions now surround Pickard’s availability after he was shaken up in Game 2.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug first reported that Pickard was not on the ice before the main skate, and the latest from the reporter is that Skinner confirms he’s starting.

When a fan suggested it might just be routine rest, Rishaug replied, “Would be very odd to go back-to-back days off ice and still play. We’ll see what they say.” It turns out, Pickard isn’t 100 percent and the Oilers will turn to Skinner in the hopes he can win them a game on home ice.

Should the Oilers Be Worried About Pickard?

There’s a reason for concern. In Game 2, Tomas Hertl fell awkwardly on Pickard’s left leg, leaving him in visible discomfort. Pickard finished the game, but if he can’t go after two days of rest, that’s not a good sign.The lingering effects of that collision may now be surfacing.

Pickard has won six consecutive playoff starts for Edmonton, helping stabilize the crease during the postseason. Despite allowing six goals on 49 shots across the first two games of the second round, his overall performance has been strong and timely. Meanwhile, Skinner’s play in the first two games of the playoffs was concerning. He’ll need to have better performances and find his stride to keep the momentum going.

This also means the Oilers will need to come out and have a better start in front of their goalie. Edmonton has come back in six straight games after giving their opponents the lead. It’s commendable, but it’s not a winning formula if there are worries about the goaltending.

As the Oilers look to build on their 2-0 series lead—courtesy of Leon Draisaitl’s overtime winner— the hope is that this change in net doesn’t swing the tide.

“Sounds like Pickard may have been on the ice before the main group,” Rishaug later added. “That would be unusual for a player expected to start.” That’s the good news. Perhaps Pickard will be fine by Monday, should Skinner struggle Saturday night.