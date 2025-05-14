2 Takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ 6-1 Loss to the Panthers – Game 5

The feeling of dread and doubt is back. The Toronto Maple Leafs got absolutely crushed by the Florida Panthers 6-1 in Game 5. In what could’ve been their biggest game of the playoffs—possibly even the biggest game of the Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, and they came out sloppy and never turned it around. There wasn’t a lot of good to take away from this one. They lacked urgency and heart, and that needs to change fast or else their playoffs are over by Friday.

It’s unfortunate because in the past, the Maple Leafs have been terrible in elimination games. Now, to reach the Conference Finals, they need to win not one, but two, and right now that feels next to impossible. But before we worry about Game 6 on Friday, let’s take a look at a few takeaways from Game 5.

Worst Game in the Matthews/Marner Era

Last night was hands down the worst effort Leafs Nation has seen during the Matthews/Marner era. From the opening puck drop to the final buzzer, they lacked urgency and couldn’t execute. Florida got inside on Toronto’s defense and pounced on rebounds, creating high-danger chances all night. There have been some stinkers over the years, but not many worse than this one. Whether it was Marner’s spin-o-rama pass right through the middle of the ice that led to a chance the other way, or his poor defense on that same play that led to Jesper Boqvist’s goal, the Maple Leafs didn’t give themselves a chance.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Effort has been a constant complaint in the Matthews/Marner era, and once again that issue showed up in a must-win game. After the Panthers went up 4-0, the body language said it all—heads down, blank stares, no signs of pushback. In the third period, things didn’t improve. Missed passes, bobbled pucks, and no real fight. That’s the kind of effort that rubs the fan base the wrong way because it’s the same story every year. If they don’t figure out a way to fight back and win on Friday night, their season will end in the same fashion it always does—quietly.

Maple Leafs’ Top Players Need to Steal Game 6

How many times over the past seven or eight years have we said the Maple Leafs’ best players need to step up and steal a game? Too many. And yet, when their backs are against the wall, they usually crumble under the pressure. That needs to change Friday. The stars need to find a way to win Game 6 and force Game 7, or they’ll have wasted yet another strong regular season.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

The Maple Leafs’ top players need to be the best on the ice, plain and simple. Everyone knows Matthews is banged up, but he has to find a way to bury one and get some confidence back. Marner needs to simplify his game and drop the “feel sorry for me” act when things go wrong. He’s done the same thing year after year, and by now, fans are tired of it. As for William Nylander, he’s had his moments, but he still gets caught coasting and standing still in the defensive zone. The breakaway chances are great when they’re there, but when they aren’t, he needs to be more engaged in his own end.

It’s time for the star players to take some accountability for the lack of urgency. Yes, the whole team was brutal last night, but no one is expecting Steven Lorentz to steal the show. The expectations fall on the top guys, and they’ve failed to meet them. They haven’t looked like difference-makers since early in Game 3. Ever since, something changed, and it’s been the same version of the team that’s let fans down in the past.

Game 6 goes Friday, May 16th at 7:00 p.m. The Maple Leafs are officially on the brink. It’s do-or-die. This could be the last time this group plays together, so one would think that realization would spark their best effort. But as always, we’ll have to wait and see.