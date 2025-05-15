5 RFAs the Canadiens Should Pursue this Summer

With Jeff Gorton recently suggesting he expects to see more offer sheets around the league, the door might be open for the Montreal Canadiens to take an aggressive approach this offseason. While offer sheets have long been a rarity and seen negatively in the NHL, recent examples, like the success stories of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg last summer, could open the door to more offer sheets. The Canadiens, with some cap space and a lot of picks, could use this summer as an opportunity to pounce on teams that are cap-strapped or uncertain about matching big offers for talented restricted free agents.

Montreal is building around a core that includes Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov. The goal now is to complement that group with more talent that fits the team’s competitive window. With seven picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft and a stocked pipeline, the Canadiens have the flexibility to get creative. Here are five RFAs Montreal should consider targeting this summer.

Matthew Knies – LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

There would be few moves more satisfying for Canadiens fans than submitting an offer sheet to a promising player from their most bitter rival. But beyond the narrative fireworks, Matthew Knies would make a lot of sense for the Canadiens. The 22-year-old winger has proven himself as a playoff performer, already showing poise, physicality and responsibility in high-stakes moments with Toronto during the current playoffs. He has a solid two-way game with a mix of skills and grit.

Knies could fit perfectly in a top-six role in Montreal, especially on a team that values size and responsibility on the wings. He’s not the flashiest player, but he plays hard, plays smart, and steps up when it counts, exactly the type of player that wins in the playoffs. While Toronto would likely match a reasonable offer, they’re tight against the cap with several big contracts on the books, including Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly. There is also some uncertainty with the contract situations of Mitch Marner and John Tavares who are both unrestricted free agents this summer.

Will Cuylle – LW, New York Rangers

Montreal will be looking to add some grit and physicality this offseason. With Joel Armia likely moving on, the Habs will need someone to replace him in the bottom-six and on the penalty kill. Will Cuylle could be the ideal replacement. A big-bodied winger (6-foot-3, 212 pounds), Cuylle hits hard, plays with energy, and isn’t afraid to crash the net. He’s coming off his first 20-goal season and a career best 45 points with the New York Rangers where he established himself as a reliable bottom-six contributor.

He fits the profile of a modern third-liner who can keep up with the pace of today’s NHL while still punishing opponents physically. The Rangers will have to be pretty creative to sign everyone back. Not only do they need to re-sign Cuylle, they will also have to get something done with defenceman K’Andre Miller. If the Habs were to be aggressive and offer a long-term deal, the Rangers would have a hard time matching the offer.

Marco Rossi – C, Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi’s path in the NHL has been far from straightforward, but his breakout 2023–24 campaign (21 goals, 40 points) showed why he was a top-10 pick in 2020. At just 23 years old, Rossi just recorded 60 points in his second full season in Minnesota. If Montreal wants to solidify its second-line center role long-term, Rossi is a very interesting option.

In Minnesota, Rossi hasn’t quite been embraced as the future down the middle. Joel Eriksson Ek is still entrenched in a top role, and the Wild are not yet ready to give Rossi the big minutes. Unfortunately for Montreal, the burden of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter’s contracts are ending this year. Both will only be owed $833,333 next season. The Wild will have a lot of cap space and would be able to match any offer from Montreal.

From Montreal’s perspective, the fit is excellent. Rossi’s game is smart, dynamic and has the offensive instincts to play alongside a sniper like Caufield or a playmaker like Demidov.

Noah Dobson – RD, New York Islanders

If the Canadiens were to make one bold, splashy offer sheet this summer, Noah Dobson should be the target. The 25-year-old right-shot defenceman has already put together two 50-plus point seasons, even if this season was viewed by some as a step back. In truth, Dobson is a legitimate top-pairing defenceman who logs heavy minutes, quarterbacks a power play, and skates exceptionally well for his size.

Right-handed defence is an area of need for Montreal. Adding Dobson would instantly balance the blue line and give Hutson a partner who can complement his offensive tendencies with puck-moving skill and more experience.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The New York Islanders just won the draft lottery and are now poised to select a franchise-altering talent at first overall. But with no general manager (GM) currently in place, there’s an air of uncertainty around the team’s direction. A new GM could decide to take the organization on a different path and embrace a full rebuild, which might mean being open to trading or letting go of key pieces to accumulate assets and reset the roster. While it’s tough to believe the Islanders would let a player like Dobson walk via offer sheet, especially given his talent and age, a new regime with a long-term vision could at least be willing to listen to offers, making the situation worth monitoring closely.

Mason McTavish – C, Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish is the kind of player who could completely transform the Canadiens’ forward group. Still just 22 years old, he already has three straight 40-plus point seasons in the NHL. He’s still very young and could be a solid second-line center bringing stability down the middle that Montreal lacks behind Suzuki.

For the Habs, he’d be a dream fit as a second-line center who could take over games in a few years. It would cost them significantly in dollars and compensation, but sometimes the big swings pay off, especially when the timing is right.

Offer sheets may be rare, but that doesn’t mean they’re not effective. With plenty of cap flexibility, a growing young core, and a general manager that has shown creativity, the Canadiens are in a position to make a bold move.