Former Panthers Could Propel Maple Leafs in Second Round Series

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Anthony Stolarz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the offseason and brought in Steven Lorentz on a tryout before signing him, the expectation was that they would carry over their success from their Stanley Cup run with the Florida Panthers. They had an identity and they were a part of what it takes to win a championship through hard work and grit.

Given how that’s the new mindset of the team this season, Stolarz, Ekman-Larsson and Lorentz are looking to replicate that same success with the Maple Leafs. This is a prevalent story line as once teammates are now enemies. Seeing as they’re going up against them, that’s in the past and those three players are putting everything aside as they now work to try and dethrone the champs. As of now, all three will bring a key element to this series if they want to move on.

The Student Becomes the Master

Stolarz has talked about the benefits of backing up Sergei Bobrovsky last season as he had learned so much from him in terms of preparation for this moment to be a starter in the postseason. If there’s an x-factor for this series it’s Stolarz as the student looks to become the master and beat him.

Bobrovsky has shined in the last two postseason runs for the Panthers and is once again doing that this time around. Although, Stolarz has something to say about that as his former teammate and team stands in his way. When looking at the numbers at five-on-five with at least 200 minutes played, Stolarz is fourth with a .929 save percentage while Bobrovsky has a .907. Stolarz also has a better goals saved above average with 2.32 (fifth overall) and high danger save percentage with .862 (second overall) over Bobrovsky as he has a -0.07 GSAA and .800 HDSV%.

Both goalies have strong defenders in front of them, but Stolarz has a slight edge in the numbers department and could be a reason why he can best his mentor. In the crease, he’s stoic and brings a calm presence and his size is impressive. Bobrovsky does have the experience in the postseason and has bested Stolarz in the regular season. Though, everything resets in the playoffs and if Stolarz has the better performance it would be a big reason why the Maple Leafs move on.

Ekman-Larsson’s Competitive Side

Ekman-Larsson found his game on the third-pair for the Panthers on their Cup run, but when he needed to elevate his game, he did just that. In the first-round, that competitive style and two-way play that he’s known for was evident. His offensive side showed as he scored twice, the first goal of the series and a tying goal in Game 4.

Seeing as how offensive production from the defense has been an issue for the Maple Leafs– both in regular season and playoffs– seeing this from a player with that Cup pedigree is great. He already matched his goal total last postseason but he’s been effective to shut things down within his own end, using his size to box players out and kill plays along the boards.

While the chances come in bunches, he was on the ice for only one goal against at 5-on-5. He can make big timely hits when he needs to and seeing as he knows how aggressive this team can be, he’ll be ready for when that pressure comes. He’s not the marquee name on the back end, but Ekman-Larsson can still be impactful on both sides of the puck and isn’t afraid to mix things up with his nasty side if he needs to.

Lorentz’s Chemistry with Fourth Line

From the tail end of the regular season and into the playoffs, the fourth line has been a line that head coach Craig Berube has relied on in the first round to set the tone and even generate strong looks in the offensive zone. Lorentz is a big reason for their success with his physical play and ability to be a factor along the boards and on the cycle.

Calle Jarnkork, Scott Laughton and Lorentz have proven that no matter who they play against, their identity is going to be one where they won’t back down from a challenge. All three are in the top-10 on the team in hits, but it’s the ability to be a factor on the attack that stands out as they have had favourable results. With a minimum of 50 minutes played, the line itself is 13th overall with a 55.6 expected goals for percentage and as a fourth line that’s impressive.

Lorentz has found a place on the team where he continues to be a key role player and the chemistry with the Maple Leafs’ fourth line shows. Even though they haven’t converted, given their ability to take advantage of their time in the offensive zone, it’s a matter of time before Lorentz or even the line itself scores some timely goal. He himself had five game-winning goals in the regular season and they could’ve had a few tallies in the first-round as they were effective.

The Panthers are extremely deep with their depth as they can get production from anyone. The fourth line needs to be at their best in order to outmatch them. Lorentz’s style was effective last season as a depth player and it has carried over to the Maple Leafs.

All three of Stolarz, Ekman-Larsson and Lorentz definitely have a playbook from their time with the Panthers that they could use to their advantage in order to get a series win. However, a lot needs to happen if they want to dethrone the reigning Stanley Cup Champs. All three players can definitely help their respective positions in order to make that happen as they look to replicate that success again with a different team.

