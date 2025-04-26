Maple Leafs’ Fourth Line Playing Pivotal Role in Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators in their first-round match-up. While much is due to the offensive production from the star players, terrific play from Anthony Stolarz in goal and game-winning goals from unlikely sources, they’re getting contributions throughout the lineup in many ways.

One of the main surprises early on in the post season has been the play of the fourth line of Calle Jarnkrok, Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz. They were formed towards the tail end of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and ever since, they have been consistent and reliable for head coach Craig Berube as a combination of a checking and energy line.

The fourth line alone has been extremely noticeable in a positive way as they’re doing exactly what a fourth line should be doing in the postseason to help create a spark and get things going for a team looking to make their mark on a deep run.

Setting the Tone and Getting Results

Teams that have an effective and competitive fourth line usually have success in the playoffs. The Maple Leafs have always lacked an identity on their fourth line, but now, they may have found that with Lorentz, Laughton and Jarnkrok.

Overall, there’s a great balance on the line and it’s showing with their speed and physicality. It took a while, but Laughton appears to be comfortable after having a slow start to his tenure as a Maple Leaf. Lorentz has become a fan favourite given his gritty side and ability to score at a key moment.

Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators (The Hockey Writers)

Towards the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, the chemistry has been growing between them and you can notice it with their play. They read each other very well but the results they get are just as substantial. They always seem to get the ball rolling and have set the tone with their physical play since Game 1, playing a part on Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s goal.

As a result, they’ve continued to battle, mix things up, play the body and set the tone each shift and they have been extremely dominant. They’re there to wear down their opponent and they’re doing a great job, but that’s not all that they’re doing. They’re creating opportunities and becoming a thorn in the side of the Senators as they out match their fourth line offensively. According to MoneyPuck, they have a Corsi for percentage of 51.3%.

While they’re not there to produce compared to the first and second lines, they’re getting looks and it could be at a big moment in a game where they capitalize and find the back of the net.

Reliable Line for Berube

Recently, Berube reminisced about his fourth line being effective back in 2019 when he won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues. Now, it’s having the same effect as they’re becoming a line that he can rely on in any situation. They can help defend a lead, they can be physical and punishing in the corners and open ice and they can be effective on the fore-check and cycle game.

While the offensive production hasn’t quite been there as they only have two assists between the three of them, but their impact has been profound to the team’s success. No matter who they’re lined up against, they know their job and they get it done effectively to mitigate any damage against. They’re intimidating to go up against and it’s a breath of fresh to have a fourth line do what they do.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’ll only be a matter of time before they score a timely goal that can change the tide or even win them a game. Lorentz himself had five game-winning goals in the regular season and had one last season with the Florida Panthers on their Stanley Cup run. Laughton scored a game-winning goal of his own in the last game of the regular season and has a rocket of a slap shot. Jarnkrok has 23 points in 96 career playoff games, but given his speed, he can catch players off-guard.

It’s refreshing to have a competitive fourth line for once as Lorentz, Laughton and Jarnkrok have become noticeable as the Maple Leafs look to clinch their series. They go out there, play their game and get the job done. They’re confident and whoever their opponent is they’re up for the challenge as they’ve been successful to this point.

They’re reliable in every sense and that is always a game-changer for any team. They can dictate the energy for the next shift and keep that momentum going. Safe to say, the Maple Leafs’ fourth line has been doing just that.

Statistics from Money Puck and NHL.