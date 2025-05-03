Oilers Back to Looking Like True Stanley Cup Contender

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the Edmonton Oilers. After falling just one game shy of winning the Stanley Cup a year ago, they entered the 2024-25 campaign as the heavy favourites to win their first championship since 1990.

The first half of the season was strong for the Oilers, who, at that point, were still looked at as the favourites to win it all. They stumbled out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, however, faltered by several injuries and suspect goaltending. It got to the point that entering the playoffs, they were suddenly viewed by many as the underdogs versus the LA Kings.

The Oilers certainly looked outclassed early in the series, putting themselves in a 2-0 hole. However, they were able to get back plenty of bodies who were able to ramp things up as the series progressed, and went on to win four straight to punch their ticket to the second round. Suddenly, the team that everybody counted out is back to looking as good as ever.

Oilers Getting Plenty of Contributions

To no surprise, it was Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way for the Oilers over the Kings. The dynamic duo combined for five goals and 21 points through the six-game series, and are looking as dominant as ever as they prepare for the Vegas Golden Knights in round two. That said, McDavid and Draisaitl were far from the only two stepping up for this Oilers team.

Despite some heavy criticism and shaky moments, Evan Bouchard really picked his play up late in the series, and wound up finishing it with four goals and seven points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman both had five points, as did Connor Brown, who is quickly proving himself to be a big-time player in the postseason.

Another bottom-six forward who has proven himself as a big-time playoff performer is Mattias Janmark, who scored two goals in the series, which matched his total through 80 games during the regular season. The ageless wonder Corey Perry also had a big impact with two goals, while Vasily Podkolzin registered four helpers.

Injured Players Getting Back Into Their Groove

After missing all regular season and the first game of the playoffs, Evander Kane returned to the Oilers lineup in Game 2, and wound up providing a huge impact. The rugged winger scored two goals and three points in five games, and was his usual self in terms of physicality. His play should only continue to progress as he gets back up to speed.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Another forward whose health was a concern heading into the playoffs was Trent Frederic. He suited up for only part of one game after being acquired by the Oilers at the trade deadline, but was ready to go for Game 1 of the playoffs. Though he had some rough moments, he came alive in Game 6, scoring a goal in what wound up being a 6-4 win. That goal should go a long way in helping restore his confidence and allowing him to be an impactful player in the second round.

Last but not least is John Klingberg, a player whose signing was questioned by many fans from the get-go. Though his regular-season play was quite uninspiring, he’s looked completely different in the playoffs. He averaged nearly 20 minutes of ice time in the five games he suited up, and excelled throughout.

Pickard Came Up Clutch

The biggest concern for the Oilers entering the playoffs, and even still, is their goaltending. Stuart Skinner was lit up in the opening two games of the series, paving the way for Calvin Pickard to get an opportunity. Though his numbers in the four games he started weren’t great, he won each of his four appearances.

For whatever reason, Pickard just seems to be able to gut out wins for the Oilers. His rather odd technique doesn’t always inspire a ton of confidence, but it’s clear he’s got some mojo right now. Having a goalie they can rely on will be huge for this team going forward in the playoffs, and right now, Pickard is giving them just that.

Upcoming Series Will Be Tough

While the Oilers are certainly back to being viewed as a Stanley Cup contender, that doesn’t mean that getting back to the Final will be an easy feat. This second-round series versus the Golden Knights, another serious contender out of the Western Conference, will prove to be a difficult task. That said, with the way the Oilers ramped up their play in their final few games versus the Kings, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic that they can come out on top and advance to the Western Conference Final.