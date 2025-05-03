Canucks’ Jonathan Lekkerimäki Could Be the Next Brock Boeser

This season was not the kindest to the Vancouver Canucks. The team missed the playoffs, had major internal battles between players, and most recently was told by their now former head coach Rick Tocchet that he will not return for the next season. But another thing that Canucks fans are worried about is the idea of letting Brock Boeser walk to free agency, as it is highly speculated that he will be. Though Boeser is a loved member of the team and will be missed if he leaves, the Canucks already have a player in their system in Jonathan Lekkerimäki who can make up for the role that Boeser could leave behind.

Boeser & Lekkerimäki Play Very Similar Games

During Boeser’s tenure in Vancouver, he was always a goal-scoring threat. Whether it was a one-timer from the left side of the ice on the power play or a quick wrist shot from the slot, Boeser was always a threat to score for the Canucks when the team entered the offensive zone. He was seen as a core member of the Canucks offensive attack and always needed to be contained in some way by opposing teams. Lekkerimäki has similar abilities to Boeser, as he is also a threat to score from all over the offensive zone and has a lethal shot, just like Boeser does. Both players are right-handed shots, play on the wing, and have dynamite releases from the left side of the ice with their one-timers. Lekkerimäki has not been able to show his incredible offensive capabilities at the NHL level consistently yet. Still, when he was playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for Örebro in the 2023-24 season and even for Sweden at the 2024 World Juniors, he showed what he was capable of.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Just like Boeser, Lekkerimäki has been seen as a goal scorer his entire hockey career. Going back to his junior career in Sweden, the forward was always a threat in the offensive zone and all defencemen needed to keep an eye on him because of his offensive talent. In the 2021-22 season, he scored 20 goals in 26 games for Djurgårdens of the J20 Nationell and scored five goals in six games for Sweden at the U18 World Championship. The following season, he unfortunately had an injury-plagued season and didn’t produce much offensively, but in 2023-24, he scored 19 goals in 46 games for Örebro of the SHL as a rookie in the league. Then this season he came to North America full-time and scored only three goals with Vancouver in 24 games, but 19 for Abbotsford in 36 games. He, just like Boeser, is a pure scorer and has the potential to make up for all of the goals the Canucks could lose if he chooses to go somewhere else on July 1.

Lekkerimäki Is Much Cheaper

Even with the salary cap set to rise in the coming years, having players on cheap entry-level contracts (ELCs) is always good. Lekkerimäki will be on his ELC for the next two seasons and will be making a little over $918,000 against the cap. Having an option at wing that can potentially score 20 goals and make up for the production that Boeser could have given them for less than $1 million is a huge luxury for Vancouver. Especially since Boeser is going to be asking for a significant raise from his original salary and could make up to $9 million on his next deal if he hits free agency. The cap savings that the Canucks can get from Lekkerimäki is huge, especially if they will be looking to add more players in free agency or re-sign a guy like Pius Suter.

Lekkerimäki has shown strides in his development with Vancouver and looks to be ready to take a major leap forward next season. This leap will allow him to take on a much bigger role, and with Boeser most likely leaving in free agency, I believe he can take his role in the lineup.