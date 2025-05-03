Los Angeles Kings Should Fire Jim Hiller

After a fourth straight first-round loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Los Angeles Kings have some decisions to make heading toward the 2025-26 season. They likely won’t consider trading everyone and rebuilding, so they will have to look at alternative options to improve. While some fans are wondering if the team will bring back general manager Rob Blake, whether they choose to do so or not, they have a much bigger issue at hand.

Related: Kings’ Coach Jim Hiller Single-Handedly Blowing Series Versus the Oilers

Jim Hiller, their current head coach, cost the Kings the series with his mind-boggling decision-making throughout the six-game series. The first two games were fine, as he let the lines roll and didn’t try to change too much throughout the game. However, after that, he decided to start overplaying players and not utilizing his depth at both forward and on the blue line. His choice to play Adrian Kempe on the point rather than trust his young players seemed to be the most confusing decision in the last two games, but that’s not all.

Jim Hiller, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hiller shifted his team into shutdown mode as soon as the Kings took a lead, which proved to be the wrong choice against an offensive powerhouse like the Oilers. The fact that they were trying to play dump and chase hockey and allowed the Oilers to press them, rather than trying to extend the lead, ultimately led to their losses and eventually led to their elimination.

Kings fans on social media were raving about their team’s chances at finally eliminating the Oilers, and it looked promising. They had home-ice advantage in the series and were incredible at home all season, they had a much deeper team than in previous seasons, and they looked to be more confident. Unfortunately, they failed to get it done, and the blame has to be placed solely on Hiller, and they should fire him because of it.

Coaching Market Should Entice Kings

Another key reason they should consider firing Hiller is because of the coaches who are looking for work right now. Plenty of teams have made changes behind the bench, and a lot of experienced coaches have become available. Rick Tocchet, who recently announced he would not return to the Vancouver Canucks, could be a welcomed addition behind the bench considering the success he’s had in the past. Bruce Boudreau is another option, considering he has built a reputation of being loved by his players, and the belief is that he is looking to coach again.

Jay Woodcroft is another solid option, considering his success with the Oilers before being let go. Greg Cronin and Derek Lalonde are still looking for work after being relieved of their duties by their respective teams. David Carle seems to be open to considering an NHL job if the right situation is presented to him. There are a lot of options for the Kings, and they should be gauging the market after a disastrous playoff performance from Hiller.

As of right now, the next steps for the Kings will be figuring out a plan for the offseason and looking forward to the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. If they’re going to make any personnel changes, the decision to do so will have to be made sooner rather than later, especially with other teams still looking to fill vacancies behind the bench, good options for a new head coach won’t be available for very long.

Time will tell what they choose to do, but bringing Hiller back after that series would be a surprise.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.