3 Bruins Prospects to Watch in Calder Cup Playoffs

While the Boston Bruins‘ season is over, and they are preparing for the 2025 NHL Draft where they will most likely be picking in the top 10, the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL) season is still going strong.

It took the P-Bruins all three games to get out of their first-round matchup with the Springfield Thunderbirds (affiliate of the St. Louis Blues), and their next matchup could prove to be a tougher one when they face off with the Charlotte Checkers (affiliate of the Florida Panthers).

The Bruins have a bright future ahead of them with all of the prospects they have stashed away in Providence. With all of the depth, there are many players to discuss when looking ahead at the future in Boston. Here are three players to watch for throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs.

#1 – Dans Locmelis (Forward)

When the Bruins announced they had signed Dans Locmelis to a three-year entry-level contract, it came as a bit of a surprise. Not because the talent wasn’t there, he clearly showed he had talent during his tenure at the University of Massachusetts, but it was the fact that he had been there for just two seasons.

Dans Locmelis, Providence Bruins (Photo credit: Jared Beltz/Hartford Wolf Pack Flickr)

While Locmelis played for Team Latvia in the Olympic Qualifiers in 2024, and all but confirmed he would be representing his country in the Olympic Games in 2026 by doing so, it wasn’t clear if that meant he would be taking time away from school or be taking the natural break that would come in the form of an All-Star Break if he were to make the NHL. Following the Minutemen’s exit in the Fargo Regional finals after falling to Western Michigan University, Locmelis made it clear it would be the latter when he inked the entry-level deal.

Since leaving Amherst for Providence, Locmelis has been sensational on the ice. The Latvian led all rookie skaters (not including those with limited games played in the 2023-24 season) with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in six regular-season games prior to the playoffs. He has yet to score a goal, but he has picked up an assist.

#2 – Ty Gallagher (Defenseman)

Another player to look out for during the Calder Cup Playoffs is defenseman Ty Gallagher. Gallagher, a former Boston University standout, took on a new role in his graduate season at Colorado College. After mustering just five points the season before with the Terriers, Gallagher ratcheted his play up a few notches the minute he hit the ice in Colorado Springs.

Not only did he set a career-high in points with 26, but he also set a career-high in goals with nine. While those numbers may not seem to be too impressive, keep in mind that Gallagher is a defenseman. He also played in all 37 games for the Tigers, played on both sides of the puck, and led the team in shots blocked — something head coach Kris Mayotte loved about Gallagher.

While his collegiate numbers are impressive, what’s also impressive is that in his first professional game, he also scored his first goal.

FIRST PRO GAME. FIRST PRO GOAL FOR TY GALLAGHER! pic.twitter.com/RJmBloyphr — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) March 22, 2025

Throughout the remaining 10 regular-season games that Gallagher played in, he also racked up four assists and a plus-2 rating. Gallagher is not only a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end of the puck, but also on the defensive end. He could be on the shortlist to make the NHL roster next season, but there is still hockey to be played in Providence.

#3 – Michael DiPietro (Goaltender)

Going into the season, Michael DiPietro seemed to be nothing more than a backup to Brandon Bussi. DiPietro, however, proved the doubters wrong and showed that he can be much more than that. Throughout the regular season, DiPietro played in 40 games, amassing a 2.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .927 save percentage (SV%). He also held a record of 26-8-5 with four shutouts.

DiPietro is pushing the envelope for the Bruins and could conceivably be playing for an NHL backup role in the 2025-26 season, if one of the two netminders in Boston is to be traded. However, even if they were not to be traded, he could at the very least give one of them a run for their money throughout training camp.

With the uptick in work for DiPietro and the increase in favorable statistics that followed is something that will bode well for the job of Bruins goaltender development coach, and former NHL goalie, Mike Dunham. The goaltender, who shares no relation with Dunham’s successor, Rick DiPietro, with the New York Islanders, will look to continue his success as the playoffs continue for the P-Bruins.

What’s Next For Providence?

Providence’s series against the Checkers kicks off with two games over the weekend at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Rhode Island, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. After that, it shifts to the Queen City for the next two games with puck drop from the Bojangles Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, and Friday, May 9, and, if necessary, Game 5 will also be in Charlotte on Sunday, May 11, with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.