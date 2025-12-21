Projected Lineups for Senators vs Bruins – 12/21/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (17-13-4) at BRUINS (20-15-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after playing Saturday. The Senators won 6-4 against the Chicago Blackhawks; the Bruins lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks.

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

