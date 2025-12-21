Projected Lineups for Senators vs Bruins – 12/21/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (17-13-4) at BRUINS (20-15-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after playing Saturday. The Senators won 6-4 against the Chicago Blackhawks; the Bruins lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks.
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
