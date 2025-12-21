Bruins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Geekie, Division Logjam, Maccelli and More

The Boston Bruins find themselves in a tightly contested Atlantic Division battle under first-year head coach Marco Sturm. Here is the breakdown of their week ahead and the major storylines surrounding the team for Dec. 21-28.

The Morgan Geekie Breakout

Perhaps the most surprising storyline of 2025 is the offensive explosion of Morgan Geekie. Reports indicate he has been the NHL’s leading goal scorer for the calendar year of 2025 (dating back to Jan 1, 2025). This season, he has emerged as a premier scoring threat alongside David Pastrnak, validating the front office’s decision to sign him to a long-term extension. Watching if he can maintain this pace is the top narrative for fans.

The Tight Atlantic Division Race

The Atlantic Division is currently a logjam. As of this weekend, the Bruins sit in fourth place with 41 points, just behind the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Tampa Bay Lightning, but barely ahead of the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators.

The division is “mired in mediocrity” with no single team dominating, meaning every point against divisional rivals like Ottawa (Dec. 21), Montreal (Dec. 23), and Buffalo (Dec. 27) is massive for playoff positioning.

Stabilizing Under Marco Sturm

The Bruins are in their first season under Sturm, who was hired in June 2025. While the team has shown flashes of dominance (strong defensive structure and a dangerous power play), they have struggled with consistency.

The Bruins are looking to bounce back from a tough 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (Dec. 20) and a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers prior to that. They need to correct their recent slide to stay in the top half of the bracket.

Interest in Maccelli

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins are interested in adding a scoring winger before the trade deadline. One name they are rumored to be looking at is the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matias Maccelli. Maccelli has been a healthy scratch for the Maple Leafs for the last eight games, and they may be looking to move him.

Bruins Schedule Dec 21 – 28

The NHL observes a league-wide holiday break this week, meaning the schedule is lighter than usual. The Bruins play three divisional games: two at home before the break and one on the road immediately after.

Note: No games are scheduled from Dec 23–26 for the holiday break.

Date Opponent Time (ET) Location Notes Sun, Dec. 21 Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM TD Garden A critical divisional matchup. Tue, Dec. 23 Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM TD Garden Another critical divisional matchup before the holiday break. Sat, Dec. 27 @ Buffalo Sabres 7:00 PM KeyBank Center The team travels to Buffalo to resume play.

