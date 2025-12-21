2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Players to Watch at the WJC

With the 2026 NHL Draft scouting season well-under way and scouts tuning into every league and major showcases, none are bigger than the World Junior Championship. Every year, there are always a number of high-end talent that play in this tournament and can leave a lasting impression on NHL teams that are keeping a close eye on them.

This tournament has seen the likes of Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini all shine with their play in their draft years. Now, another strong group of prospects are looking to have their moment in not just winning gold but also improving their draft stock in the process. Here are the top draft-eligible players for the 2026 NHL Draft to watch at the World Juniors.

Gavin McKenna, LW, Canada

Gavin McKenna was the talk of the town coming into his draft year, torching the competition in the Western Hockey League last season with 129 points in 56 games. So far, it has been an average draft year for McKenna. While he has 18 points in 16 games, many are left wanting more. It definitely has been a transition for him to a more pro-like atmosphere and tougher competition in college. The skill has been evident, but his five-on-five play, off- puck game, ability to shy away from physical engagement and consistency has been a concern. A strong tournament would help him maintain his first overall status as others have improved their stock and pushed him down in other rankings.

Gavin McKenna, Penn State (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

Keaton Verhoeff, RD, Canada

Compared to McKenna, Keaton Verhoeff has had more of a better transition in his draft year and he continues to excel as he pushes him for the number one spot. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound defender has had a strong start to his freshman season with four goals and 11 assists in 16 games. However, it’s his ability to constantly drive the play and be an effective threat in the offensive zone with his speed and hockey sense that stands out. Canada boasts a lot of depth on defense, but Verhoeff could be a player that can could move up the lineup if he continues to impress with his play.

Carson Carels, LD, Canada

Carson Carels is the youngest defender on Canada’s roster, but he brings a complete package style to his game. His sound defensive-game makes him reliable, but he has continued to elevate his game offensively (29 points in 28 games with the Prince George Cougars), making him a dual threat on the backend. He’s playing big minutes, can play in any situation and can adapt to any style he can play, which bodes well considering the amount of talent on Canada’s blueline. He’s very mature for his age, composed and is always making the right plays when he’s on the ice.

Adam Novotny, LW/RW, Czechia

He had a slow start, but Adam Novotny’s production and consistency has been evident with the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League. With 35 points in 29 games, Novotny has been dialled in offensively and is going to be relied upon to carry the offensive load on a dangerous Czech team. He’s very responsible on both sides of the puck, shows great strength in battles and dealing with pressure and being a consistent play driver when he’s in control. He’s learned to utilize his shot more and displays great playmaking abilities.

Juho Piiparinen, RD, Finland

While this tournament is going to showcase a lot of offense from the blueline, Juho Piiparinen is one of the top shut-down defenders in the 2026 draft. He has three assists in the Liiga this season, but he’s not known for his offensive game. No matter who he’s up against, he will negate anything from happening. He defends rushes very well, takes time and space away effectively and does a great job of keeping attackers to the outside. He’s a player that Finland will rely on to keep other team’s top players off the score sheet.

Oliver Suvanto, C, Finland

Oliver Suvanto has done a great job to hold his own at the senior level, being able to consistently get play time and keep up in the Liiga. Suvanto continues to display his strong two-way game while also showing great compete, intensity and positioning. He shows great awareness and the attention to detail in his game will make him a key player for Finland up front as they boast some great talent. He had a good showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and will replicate that at the World Juniors.

Alberts Šmits, LD, Latvia

With Latvia having one of their better performances at last year’s tournament, Alberts Smits is definitely going to be one of the new faces to try and replicate that success. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender is already playing big minutes with Jukurit in the Liiga, while showing great confidence attacking and on breakouts. He is extremely mobile and does a great job to use a combination of his speed, puck skills and vision to make life difficult when he’s in attack mode. He’s physical, competitive and to say that he’ll be an important player for Latvia is an understatement.

Tomas Chrenko, C, Slovakia

The U20 circuit was a cake-walk for Tomas Chrenko (10 points in four games) and he continues to be productive as an 18-year-old at the top level in Slovakia with 17 points in 27 games. He’s always in motion, shows a relentless work ethic and can be equal parts shooter and playmaker, with his ability to spot teammates and seams very well. He provides great support and can quickly find the middle of the ice very well. When he does, he lets his skill and offensive instincts take over.

Tomas Chrenko #29 for Nitra, potential first round pick in the NHL 2026 draft putting on a clinic and finishes with a great goal between the legs. pic.twitter.com/ECJ57tyVyH — Simon Johansson (@SimonJScouting) September 29, 2025

Lars Steiner, RW, Switzerland

Lars Steiner had a strong start to his draft year, but an injury put a damper on things. As he gets back to game speed, having a strong World Junior tournament should help with that. Steiner has a great amount of speed and displays a strong pace of play, slowing things down when he needs and then quickly turn on the jets to catch opponents off- guard. He’s a skilled playmaker and driver and he should be the go-to offensive player for Switzerland in this tournament.

Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, Sweden

Sweden is going to be stacked with their forwards and you can expect Ivar Stenberg to take centre stage as he’s proving to be a top selection. Stenberg has been absolutely dominant in the SHL as a teenager, being just under a point per game with 24 in 25 games. He’s on-pace to have one of the best draft-eligible seasons in history, as he continues to have success at the senior level. He possesses excellent skill, patience and IQ in the offensive zone. He’s dangerous off the rush and attacks head on with his speed and hands. A strong tournament could make him fully surpass McKenna.

Ivar Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Viggo Björck, C/RW, Sweden

While all eyes have been on Stenberg, Viggo Björck shouldn’t be slept on for Sweden as he too can be a strong and lethal offensive threat. While he may not be as productive in the SHL, Björck’s ability to find the open spaces with his speed, puck skills and playmaking vision truly makes him an effective producer and generator in the offensive zone. He has consistently dominated every level and international competition he has played in and I expect nothing less than another strong performance at the World Juniors.

Chase Reid, RD, United States

Chase Reid has been one of the best defenders in the OHL this season. He was a standout for Team CHL during their prospect showcase against the National Team Development Program and he could be a key contributor for Team USA on the backend. Reid is always in attack mode, be it in transition on the rush or in the offensive zone. He’s constantly finding the open lanes with his skating and speed and can play with some snarl when defending as well. He does a great job of spotting the open ice and getting into the shooting lanes for quality looks on net.

Other Names to Watch

Vladimír Dravecký, RD, Czechia

Jakub Vanecek, LD, Czechia

Rudolfs Berzkalns, C, Latvia

Olivers Mūrnieks, C, Latvia

Adam Goljer, RD, Slovakia

Adam Nemec, F, Slovakia

Tobias Tomik, C/RW, Slovakia

William Håkansson, LD, Sweden