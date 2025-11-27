Top Performers From the 2025 CHL/ USA Prospects Challenge

After a successful sweep at the inaugural Top Prospects Challenge last year, the top prospects from the Canadian Hockey League once again took on the United States National Team Development Program’s top players in the second instalment of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge. After the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, this is the second major showcase for some of these prospects as it’s an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and improve their draft stock.

The NTDP took the first game by a score of 4-2 and the CHL clawed their way back to win the second game 4-3. With the series tied, they played a “super overtime” game to decide the winner and the NTDP won it with Victor Plante securing the victory. Once again, a lot of the top draft-eligible names stood out in a big way with a number of other underrated players shining as well. Here are the top standouts from both sides in the two-game showcase.

Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Caleb Malhotra was named captain of this team for a reason, leading by example on the ice as he was dominant in every aspect in both games. He was instantly making himself known right from the opening faceoff when the showcase started. He had a nice assist on Chase Reid’s goal in the first game as he displayed his playmaking vision with a nice look off pass and then scored a slick short-handed breakaway goal in the second game. He was doing a bit of everything even without the puck, showing great compete in battles, defensive awareness, engaged physically and was constantly buzzing to force mistakes in all three zones.

Caleb Malhotra answers right back for Team CHL on the breakaway!#CHLUSAProspectsChallenge pic.twitter.com/ks7Ax5GoFr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2025

Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Despite missing the first two months with an injury, since coming back, Alessandro Di Iorio hasn’t missed a beat and he was definitely noticeable in these two games. I really liked his anticipation, pace of play and playmaking in order to quickly set up his teammates for a quality look. He was getting in quick to take time and space away from the opponents and was always in position to take advantage of a mistake. He has an underrated shot as he scored the tying goal with a nice release in tight in the second game.

Alessandro Di Iorio, Sarnia Sting (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Xavier Villeneuve, LD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Shades of Lane Hutson, Xavier Villeneuve was a possession machine every time he was on the ice. He was quick with his transitional and break out plays as well as his puck movement to lead a rush. He didn’t panic under pressure and was smart with his decisions when transporting the puck and with his outlet passing. He was very deceptive with his movement and had great speed to attack the open ice in the offensive zone effectively. He scored the game-winning goal in the second game after he snuck in to the front of the net and tipped in the pass from Carson Carels.

Related: How a CHL and USHL Merger Could Transform Hockey

Carson Carels, LD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Carels was probably the one defender that constantly stood out for Team CHL. He has a simplistic approach but he’s effective in everything that he does, especially within his own end. He was sound positionally, defended rushes very well and was a factor on the breakout to exit the zone cleanly. He even had some great looks offensively getting pucks on net and setting his teammates up like he did on the Villeneuve goal in the second game. He was strong, physical and composed and that’s going to attract a lot of teams come draft day.

Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars (James Doyle / Prince George Cougars)

Casey Mutryn, C, NTDP

Named captain for the NTDP, Casey Mutryn was a dominant and physical force in the two games and he made sure to make everyone aware of that when he was on the ice. He was competitive and disruptive in every aspect, being physical on the forecheck and down low below the goal line. He did whatever he could to win puck battles and keep plays alive. He’s a hard worker and it showed in this showcase as his compete level and tenacity are big trademarks to his game.

Victor Plante, LW, NTDP

Plante showed a great amount of compete and energy in both games, but he was extremely noticeable in the second game as he found his offense game. He was a catalyst offensively, scoring twice, once in regulation and pushed the NTDP on top with the super overtime winner. He never gave up on a play, showed great resiliency, displayed a great amount of pace with his speed and determination whenever he was on the ice. He did a lot to improve his value as a prospect.

Related: J.P. Hurlbert Should Be in Top 10 Conversation for 2026 NHL Draft

Wyatt Cullen, C, NTDP

Out of all the players on the NTDP, Wyatt Cullen was really a pleasant surprise as he had a goal and an assist in the first game. He was essential on the first NTDP goal as he displayed great anticipation and strength. Cullen forced a turnover on Reid in the neutral zone and drove hard to the middle of the ice leading to the Dayne Beuker goal. Later in the first game, he used the screen of the penalty killers well to find the back of the net and score on the power play to make it 3-1. He added another power play assist in the second game.

Wyatt Cullen lets one rip on the power play! pic.twitter.com/EFhAxh6Azm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2025

Brady Knowling, G, NTDP

While he faced a barrage of shots from Team CHL stopping 42 of the 44 shots he faced, Brady Knowling was well deserving of the player of the game award in the first game. At 6-foot-5, 203 pounds, Knowling is already making a case to be the first goalie selected as he already back stopped Team USA to a gold medal at the recent Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He displayed his strong athleticism, ability to fight through traffic and locate the puck very well. He was a big reason why the NTDP came out with a victory in the first game.

Honourable Mentions: Mathis Preston, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL), Chase Reid, RD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL), Luke Schairer, RD, NTDP, Jamie Glance, C, NTDP