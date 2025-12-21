Compher’s 3 Points Lead Sceptres to 4-3 Victory Over Sirens

On Sunday, Dec. 21, the New York Sirens hosted the Toronto Sceptres for their first matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. It was a constant effort from both teams, but the Sceptres won with a 4-3 effort over the Sirens.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, Allie Munroe skated the puck into the Sceptres’ zone. She took a shot, but it bounced off Jamie Bourbonnais’ leg. Jesse Compher skated up to the loose puck and took a shot. It hit the crossbar and went into the net for the first goal of the game.

Jesse Compher, Toronto Sceptres (Photo by /PWHL)

With two minutes left on the clock, Sarah Fillier ripped a shot from the faceoff dot. Elaine Chuli made the initial save, but Kristyna Kaltounkova was in front to collect the rebound. She took a second shot to tie the game.

Just a minute and a half into the second, Compher gained control of the loose puck off the faceoff. She passed it to Blayre Turnbull, who skated the puck into the faceoff dot. She sent a blast from the dot to give Toronto the lead once again.

Five minutes later, O’Brien took a shot from the faceoff dot. Kaltounkova picked up the rebound and scored her second of the game, a mirror image of her first.

Just a minute and change later, Daryl Watts stole the puck in the Sirens’ zone and began skating it into Toronto’s zone. Emma Maltais was skating up behind her, and Watts dropped the puck down to her. Her shot went through the legs of Kayle Osborne to give the Sceptres the lead.

With just a couple minutes left on the clock, the Sirens pulled Osborne from the net to try and even the score. Compher gained control of the puck and skated it up to the empty net to give the Sceptres a two-goal lead.

Right after Toronto’s empty-net goal, Maddi Wheeler had a chance, but Chuli made the save. Taylor Girard picked up the rebound and scored to bring the Sirens within one. Despite a gutsy effort, it was not enough to tie the game.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action after the holiday break. The Sceptres will take on the Montreal Victoire on Saturday, Dec. 27. The Sirens will take on the Seattle Torrent on Sunday, Dec. 28 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, as a part of the Takeover Tour.

The season series will continue in Toronto on Jan. 6.