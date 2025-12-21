Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Predators – 12/21/25

The New York Rangers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (18-15-4) at PREDATORS (14-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary – Vincent Trocheck — Will Cuylle
Gabe Perreault — Noah Laba – Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Status report
Miller, a forward, left in the third period of a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and did not return. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said Miller did not make the trip and is still being evaluated, and it is still to be determined who would replace him in the lineup.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
