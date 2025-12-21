Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Predators – 12/21/25

The New York Rangers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (18-15-4) at PREDATORS (14-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary – Vincent Trocheck — Will Cuylle

Gabe Perreault — Noah Laba – Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Status report

Miller, a forward, left in the third period of a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and did not return. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said Miller did not make the trip and is still being evaluated, and it is still to be determined who would replace him in the lineup.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

