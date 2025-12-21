Predators Score 2 Empty Net Goals to Beat the Maple Leafs 5-3

The Nashville Predators took on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in the final Saturday night game before the Christmas break.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Hire Bruce Boudreau (or Someone Like Him)

The Maple Leafs came into this game hoping to silence the noise and build some positive vibes before the break. Unfortunately, the Predators had other plans, took control of the game, and won 5-3.

Now onto the game recap.

Game Recap

1st Period:

The Maple Leafs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead just 1:32 into the first period on a tip-in goal by Nicolas Roy. After that, it looked like they were going to have a redemption game and come out on top. They had great pace and zone control, but unfortunately, the Predators matched it and effectively shut down Toronto’s offence. By the end of the first period, the Maple Leafs led 1-0.

2nd Period:

In the second period, the Predators essentially took over the entire game. They were shutting down chances and blocking shots, which was a coaching dream. They managed to get on the board just 4:56 into the period on a goal from Erik Haula.

Nashville Predators left wing Reid Schaefer celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

After that, the game remained tied until John Tavares scored at the 11:57 mark of the second to give his club a 2-1 lead. And, in typical Toronto fashion, they could not hold it, as Adam Wilsby scored with 30 seconds left in the frame to tie the game.

3rd Period:

In the third, it was all Nashville. Toronto had chances, but they were outscored 3-1. The Predators got goals from Luke Evangelista, Steven Stamkos (empty net), and Cole Smith (empty net) to seal the deal. Bobby McMann added a goal with the net empty and just over a minute left to cut the lead to 4-3. That was when Smith put the final nail in the coffin, scoring his fourth of the season to secure the win.

In a game that had a lot of attention on it, the Maple Leafs managed to start strong and still blow it. That has been the story all season long. For the Predators, they were able to make life much harder for the Maple Leafs, something teams around the league have been doing all year.