Lightning Rally to Take Down Hurricanes 6-4

The Tampa Bay Lightning once again found themselves in a hole they were tasked with climbing out of. While they’ve fallen short in other recent comeback attempts, they successfully rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4.

Falling Behind, the Rally, the Lightning Win

Throughout the first period, the Hurricanes piled on. Eric Robinson (7) opened the scoring in the early minutes to make it 1-0. The next two goals saw Carolina make the most of the man advantage. Jackson Blake (10) and Bradly Nadeau (2) both picked up power-play goals.

The score would be 3-0 heading into the first intermission. In the following period, the tables completely turned, seeing the Lightning claw back to make it an even game. Gage Goncalves (3) got his team on the board in the opening seconds of the period. Less than a minute later, Brayden Point (6) put the Lightning within a goal.

Fast-forward to the later minutes of the period, and the Hurricanes looked to put on an offensive attack. However, the Lightning turned the puck over in the neutral zone, giving Jack Finley (2) the golden opportunity he needed to tie the game.

The Hurricanes have blown ANOTHER 3-0 lead vs a Florida team 😵 pic.twitter.com/JPYxl2jPJq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 21, 2025

For a brief time, it looked like the Lightning would let another comeback fall short. Andrei Svechnikov (8) gave the Hurricanes the lead again early in the third period. However, the Lightning weren’t done. They’d put up three unanswered goals to retie the game, take their first lead, and put in the dagger.

Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal and the empty-netter to seal the deal. This earned him the first star of the game.

The Lightning are back in action on Monday when they host the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes head back to Raleigh for a game on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

