Predators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Evangelista, Marchessault and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Nashville Predators and their schedule for the week ahead (Dec. 21–28, 2025).

Luke Evangelista’s Breakout

Twenty-three-year-old winger Luke Evangelista has become a primary bright spot in a difficult season. He is currently being praised as the “engine” of the offense, highlighted by a spectacular solo goal in the recent 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is solidifying himself as a legitimate top-six playmaker the team has desperately needed.

Trade Rumours & “Fire Sale” Warnings

General manager Barry Trotz has made it clear that the roster is not safe. After recently trading promising defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Edmonton Oilers for a 2027 draft pick, speculation is swirling about other moves. Despite signing Steven Stamkos in the offseason (who recently hit the 1,200-point milestone and scored four goals vs. the St. Louis Blues earlier this month), rumors persist about whether the team might sell off veteran assets if it cannot consistently string wins together.

Injury Trouble

The Predators are dealing with significant injuries. Top forward Jonathan Marchessault is currently “day-to-day” with a lower-body injury, missing recent action. Meanwhile, forward Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Justin Barron remain on Injured Reserve (IR), testing the team’s depth.

Inconsistent Results

The team remains stuck in a frustrating middle ground—showing flashes of brilliance (like the win over Toronto) but often following them up with losses (like the recent 4-1 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes). They are currently hovering near the bottom of the standings while mathematically still chasing a Wild Card spot, leading to an identity crisis of whether to buy or sell.

Predators Schedule Dec. 21 -28

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location Sun, Dec 21 6:00 PM New York Rangers Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Tue, Dec 23 7:00 PM Minnesota Wild Grand Casino Arena (St. Paul, MN) Sat, Dec 27 7:00 PM St. Louis Blues Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO)

